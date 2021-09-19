Check out these homes for sale in Leesburg now

(Leesburg, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Leesburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

5067 El Destino Drive, Leesburg, 34748 2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Check out this Gem of a home in Casa De Lago at The Plantation of Leesburg! This 2 bed with den, 2 bath home is loaded with extras. The kitchen offers soft close cabinets, corian counter and bar counter with flush mounted kitchen sink. The dining room has a beautiful bay window. The lanai has 2 windows that overlooks wetlands with 75 feet of frontage. The back yard is very low maintenance with its mostly stone landscape. The front driveway was widened with small landscape stone to accommodate 2 cars side by side. The master bath with pocket door is large with 2 vanity sinks, large walk in shower and super large closet. Ceiling fans with lights throughout. Laundry room Washer and dryer are included and has small sink for those craft projects. The built in microwave, dishwasher, range and refrigerator are all included. The Plantation at Leesburg is a 55 Plus community with well managed HOA. It offers 3 community centers, 3 pools, 3 hot tubs, 2 championship golf courses, restaurant with bar pickle ball, tennis, activities and so much more. Act fast. This home will not last long in this market! Call Now!

13408 Ashley Ct, Grand Island, 32735 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 870 Square Feet | Built in 1992

NO HOA!!! Do you like to fish or take your boat out? This home, nestled on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood in Grand Island, is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Lake Eustis! It would make the perfect starter home or investment property. There are plenty of opportunities to personalize this home and make it your own. You get the best of both worlds. A little bit of your personal touch will go a long way -- this home has all the beauty, including marble window sills...it just needs the shine! It sits on almost a third of an acre -- a wonderful opportunity to grow a garden and relax after a long day. You will be most impressed with your sense of privacy. Enjoy special gatherings -- plenty of room to enjoy the friends and family! You can also store your boat as well as your toys -- plenty of room to do so! This home has a new water heater as well as new washer and dryer. Schedule your appointment today before it's going...going...gone!!!

15749 Acorn Circle, Tavares, 32778 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,819 Square Feet | Built in 1985

What??? A 94-foot long grand hallway entrance? This home needs no words, but here are a few…spectacular, majestic, amazing…. This custom home sits on a double lot located on the shore of beautiful Lake Dora and is surrounded by unbelievably lush landscaping. Through the entrance of this grand home you are greeted with an impressive and expansive living room to one side and equally impressive library to the other side. Both rooms boast 22-foot coffered ceilings and water views. The 800 square foot living room has a wet bar and refrigerator and the nearly 700 square foot massive library has a fireplace and beautiful hardwood shelving. Between these two oversized rooms is the dining room with tray ceiling and two beautiful built in china cabinets. Exit the living room and library through any of seven sets of French doors to a magnificent 90-foot long (2,000 square foot) screen-enclosed room with brick flooring, an outdoor kitchen area, and a built-in hot tub with views of the lake. The kitchen in this amazing home has unbelievable storage, a Subzero refrigerator, Subzero freezer, and a large separate dining area. Travel down the grand 94-foot hallway to the huge master bedroom with dual walk-in closets. The master bath has double sinks, tray ceiling, and a spa tub with powered window shades. On this first floor, you will also find a large laundry room with plenty of storage and counter space and a guest bedroom/office. The other side of the grand hallway has a beautiful office/bedroom, with built in hardwood display cases, guest bathroom, and a large guest room with water view. Up the staircase to the second floor, you can overlook the downstairs hallway from a 280 square foot balcony adjoining a large (372 square foot) bonus area with built in seating/storage. Two guest bedrooms share a common double-sink bathroom and have access to a joint 160 square foot balcony overlooking the beautiful screen enclosure and views of Lake Dora. There are two very large storage rooms, totaling over 200 square feet, on the second floor. Moving to the outdoors of the home, exit the beautiful screened enclosed room to several decks totaling over 2500 square feet of brick, Trex and wood decking. The decks have comfortable seating, are surrounded by a myriad of tropical plants and trees, and lead to a dock with a two-lift boathouse. The home is surrounded on three sides by fencing with double gates. The 3 ½ car garage has plenty of room for cars, water toys, and hobbies. This home is truly a unique beauty with a high-end feel and plenty of opportunity and space to entertain and impress your friends and family.

5321 Loblolly Lane, Wildwood, 34785 3 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 2 & a half bath townhome is located in a very CONVENIENT area in the Trailwinds Plaza off of 466A. Close by are grocery stores, restaurants, Lowes, pharmacies, Brownwood town square, HWY 466A, HWY 301, & the Turnpike! Enjoy your free time as the exterior maintenance is included with your HOA fee in this neighborhood! If you leave the garage up or the front door unlocked, don't worry because this home is a SMART HOME & you can use your phone to control them!! This home is an end unit providing you 85 sq.ft. more living space than the inside units, a loft area(owner used as an office), & multiple windows for more NATURAL LIGHT. The entire home has VOLUME CEILINGS! The first floor is tiled throughout and includes the kitchen, great room, dining room, & a convenient half bath to save you and your guests the hassle of having to go upstairs! The Kitchen has WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & PLENTY of counter space. The second floor is where you will find all three of your LARGE bedrooms, a bonus LOFT/FLEX room that only the end units have, the laundry room & two bathrooms! The HUGE 14 by 12 ft Master bedroom includes TWO WALK-IN closets w/ UPGRADED CUSTOM CLOSETS & a master bathroom that features DUAL VANITIES & a step in shower. The Covered Lanai has been screened and has waterproof LUXURY VINYL PLANK flooring. Enjoy some time outside in your screened in lanai that backs up to a water retention pond and the neighborhood pool. SOME FURNISHINGS ARE NEGOTIABLE. Schedule your appointment today to see this home!

