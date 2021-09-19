CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Check out these homes on the Williamsport market now

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 4 days ago

(Williamsport, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Williamsport. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfk7Z_0c10Rb7o00

712 Tule Street, Montoursville, 17754

3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Single story home with two-car garage and central air! Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood with sidewalks, this home is minutes from shopping, a few blocks to schools and less than a mile from the highway. If you've been waiting for the easy home life with a spacious two-car garage so close to everything - don't wait, call today!

For open house information, contact Nicolette Wayand, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019821)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5q6Q_0c10Rb7o00

1803 Campbell St., Williamsport, 17701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is a one owner Vallamont home with natural gas service located at the top of Campbell St. The first floor family room features a brick fireplace. An expansive heated sunroom overlooks the park-like setting. This home is ready for the next generation and updates. Located in a high end neighborhood, this makes for a great investment! Situated 5 minutes from UPMC Williamsport Hospital on a dead-end street for low traffic. The Williamsport School District is renowned for its music programs and diverse offerings.

For open house information, contact Chris Wallace, ABR, CRS, GRI, Keller Williams - State College at 814-272-3333

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11755161)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRHv2_0c10Rb7o00

11 Round Hill Road, Willliamsport, 17701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Central Air . . . Yes! Hardwood floors . . . Yes! . . . and a deck and fireside patio for outside entertaining and quiet relaxation. Situated in a lovely neighborhood convenient to grocery stores, pharmacy's, etc. If recreation is what you are looking for, well it's available too. Don't miss this opportunity! By the way . . . the basement could be finished to add more living space.

For open house information, contact Lori Lepley, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018430)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
145
Followers
241
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy