Check out these homes on the Williamsport market now

(Williamsport, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Williamsport. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

712 Tule Street, Montoursville, 17754 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Single story home with two-car garage and central air! Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood with sidewalks, this home is minutes from shopping, a few blocks to schools and less than a mile from the highway. If you've been waiting for the easy home life with a spacious two-car garage so close to everything - don't wait, call today!

For open house information, contact Nicolette Wayand, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838

1803 Campbell St., Williamsport, 17701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This is a one owner Vallamont home with natural gas service located at the top of Campbell St. The first floor family room features a brick fireplace. An expansive heated sunroom overlooks the park-like setting. This home is ready for the next generation and updates. Located in a high end neighborhood, this makes for a great investment! Situated 5 minutes from UPMC Williamsport Hospital on a dead-end street for low traffic. The Williamsport School District is renowned for its music programs and diverse offerings.

For open house information, contact Chris Wallace, ABR, CRS, GRI, Keller Williams - State College at 814-272-3333

11 Round Hill Road, Willliamsport, 17701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Central Air . . . Yes! Hardwood floors . . . Yes! . . . and a deck and fireside patio for outside entertaining and quiet relaxation. Situated in a lovely neighborhood convenient to grocery stores, pharmacy's, etc. If recreation is what you are looking for, well it's available too. Don't miss this opportunity! By the way . . . the basement could be finished to add more living space.

For open house information, contact Lori Lepley, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838