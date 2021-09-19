Check out these homes on the Williamsport market now
(Williamsport, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Williamsport. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Single story home with two-car garage and central air! Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood with sidewalks, this home is minutes from shopping, a few blocks to schools and less than a mile from the highway. If you've been waiting for the easy home life with a spacious two-car garage so close to everything - don't wait, call today!
For open house information, contact Nicolette Wayand, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838
This is a one owner Vallamont home with natural gas service located at the top of Campbell St. The first floor family room features a brick fireplace. An expansive heated sunroom overlooks the park-like setting. This home is ready for the next generation and updates. Located in a high end neighborhood, this makes for a great investment! Situated 5 minutes from UPMC Williamsport Hospital on a dead-end street for low traffic. The Williamsport School District is renowned for its music programs and diverse offerings.
For open house information, contact Chris Wallace, ABR, CRS, GRI, Keller Williams - State College at 814-272-3333
Central Air . . . Yes! Hardwood floors . . . Yes! . . . and a deck and fireside patio for outside entertaining and quiet relaxation. Situated in a lovely neighborhood convenient to grocery stores, pharmacy's, etc. If recreation is what you are looking for, well it's available too. Don't miss this opportunity! By the way . . . the basement could be finished to add more living space.
For open house information, contact Lori Lepley, TEU Real Estate Corporation at 570-524-0838
