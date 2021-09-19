Check out these homes for sale in Plymouth now

(Plymouth, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Plymouth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12 Jacobs Ladder Road, Plymouth, 02360 3 Beds 3 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Custom build your new home in desirable Chiltonville! Builder has opened up the possibilities with home designs starting at $949,900. Now is your chance to plan & build your dream home on a beautiful private lot overlooking the 7th hole of Plymouth Country Club's Golf Course. Stunning country setting near horse farms and perfect area for peaceful long walks; Long Beach & ocean; the quaint, historic Plymouth Downtown and Waterfront; highway access to shopping, stores, Boston & Cape. Fall in love with the perfect home design & craftsmanship from this reputable local builder. Ideal cul-de-sac location. Choose colors and finishes & generous allowances. Walk-out lower-level opens to covered patio through French Doors with views of the golf course. Come check out this special Chiltonville property! It could be a dream come true. NOTE: Photos show custom homes as options to be built. Home design to be approximately 2400 to 3100 square feet.

44 Cranberry Road, Bourne, 02532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1985

You won't want to miss this one. Great opportunity to build some sweat equity or for someone looking for their next project. For owner-occupants, transform this home into the home you always wanted at an affordable price. As you walk thru the front door you are greeted by an impressive living room with cathedral ceilings, a skylight, and a brick fireplace. The living room opens to the kitchen with french doors leading to a private/wooded backyard with a deck. Two bedrooms, two full baths, and laundry on the first floor. Ascend to the second floor to an impressive room that could be used as a 3rd bdrm, family rm, or large office separated from the rest of the house. Oversized landing and storage area on the second level as well. The walkout lower level offers a (natural) gas stove for heating, two rooms, and a workshop area. Approx. 1/2 mile to Queen Sewell Pond, and minutes from revitalized downtown, Electric Ave Beach, Cape Cod Canal, shopping & restaurants.

55 Thoreau Road, Plymouth, 02360 4 Beds 4 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,388 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Here it is! A good-sized Colonial with 2 car garage only .2 mi. to Morton Park and Little Pond.(1-2 mi. to Downtown & Nelson Beach) A perfect location!! This beautiful property has so much to offer with 4 Bdrms,3.5 Baths, DR, LR, Office, Bonus room & the Family room looking over the backyard-making it a spacious & comfortable home.(new hardwood on 1st floor). Storage is in the walk-up attic or basement with its newly finished room. Also, attached is a sizeable area that has a 2nd Kitchen, LR, Bdrm, full Bath with an separate entrance.(In Law, AuPair or Multi Gen area).The owner loves the quiet backyard. The plusses of this home, not only include close proximately to the T-Station & Highway, but too, the festivities of Historic Plymouth(Parades, Music Hall, Museums, Restaurants). And of course, the invaluable time spent lounging with friends or family with your choice of all the events,(Incl. beach, boating, trails),in the surroundings of nature in the park & ponds so very close by.

24 Tara Terrace, Buzzards Bay, 02532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Wonderful opportunity to own in Monument Beach Village. Beautifully maintained spacious split ranch truly move in ready. Numerous upgrades including new cedar shingles, windows, extensive landscaping, stone patio, vinyl trim, stone counters, birch flooring, kitchen slider, 1st floor bath and much more. Main living area provides open floor concept with wood burning fireplace with cathedral ceiling, 3 good size bedrooms with large closet space, large kitchen dining combo with easy access to deck. Lower level offers a spacious office/bedroom, large media room with separate sitting area, full bath, plenty of storage along with walk out access. Endless possibilities for an in-law apartment.

