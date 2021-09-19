Check out these Zanesville homes on the market

(Zanesville, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Zanesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

621 St Louis Ave, Zanesville, 43701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Adorable North End Cozy Home minutes to daily conveniences. Home features 3 bedroom, one bath, living room with hardwood flooring, spacious dining room with wood flooring and updated kitchen with mud room. This home has natural woodwork with character throughout the home. Fenced back yard and off street parking.

1435 Bluff St, Zanesville, 43701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Back on the market after receiving a full exterior paint job, this home is a well-loved bungalow style home in need of a new owner to apply their creative touches. Large front porch, hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Full basement, fenced in backyard. Listing agent is minority owner of Ohio Rentals II, LLC.

8365 Clay Pike, Chandlersville, 43727 3 Beds 1 Bath | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Auction Date September 9th @ 6 PM. Located in the eastern part of Muskingum County with easy access to I-77 this 88.61-acre property offers an array of features that will be of interest for the outdoor enthusiast. Parcel 1 includes a remodeled 3-bedroom ranch home hosting kitchen, living room with fireplace, 1 full bath and laundry. Improvements include a 24’x26’ detached garage, flat barn and pond with area for pasture. The home has water well, septic and forced air heat. They are currently receiving free gas to the home. Parcel 2 is 81.65 acres of wildlife bliss with a small unfinished cabin, pond and good trails through out the property. Being mostly wooded with good bedding areas along with a nice clearing for a food plot there is an abundance of deer sign. Sellers have pictures of nice mature bucks that are to their knowledge still roaming the area. The seller owns 49% of the mineral rights which will transfer to the buyer. Feel free to walk property at your convenience.Real Estate Terms: 10% nonrefundable down payment day of sale with the balance due at closing. No financing or other contingencies, property sells “AS IS” and absolute to the highest bidder. Any required inspections must be completed prior to bidding. Sellers to transfer any and all owned mineral rights. Property sells subject to all articles of record. Announcement's day of sale take precedence over all previous advertising and statements.

166 Harper, New Concord, 43762 3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Great location close to Muskingum University & downtown for easy shopping for last minute items. Home has newer plumbing, electrical & sewer lines. Very nice home with garage & screened in back porch.

