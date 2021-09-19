Take a look at these homes on the Lake Havasu City market now

(Lake Havasu City, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Havasu City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4111 E Wagon Wheel Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,149,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,535 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Grown-ups can play too!! With 5 RV GARAGES and 2.28 acres of land, you'll have room for every toy that comes in your arsenal. Drive down the paved road right to your private enclosed property. This wonderful home is surrounded by a wooden fence with an electrical gate that is remoted accessed for your privacy and security. Starting with the main house, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom spacious home just received a new roof in April and a new AC unit last year. Enjoy the entertainment space in the AZ room or step out back to enjoy the grass and jetted hot tub or slide down into the above-ground pool. Stepping into the guest house, there is plenty of room for enjoyment. With its own kitchen, 2-car garage, and spacious living area, this could be utilized in many different ways. And for the Grand Finale!! These 5 RV garages are truly the selling point of this incredible property. With 68 solar panels and each door being 14 feet high and 50 feet deep, this is an incredible find!! Being 15 miles from the Topac marina and 15 miles from Windsor launch ramp. This small community may be remote but it offers a lot of perks. INCLUDING ITS OWN WATER DISTRICT!

For open house information, contact A Team, Coldwell Banker Realty at 928-486-9946

1475 Avalon Ave, Lake Havasu City, 86404 4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1998

***Price Reduced*** - Rare 4 Bedroom Home with ROOM TO GROW! Two Master Suites!! Large #3 and #4 Bedrooms! Rear Kitchen with Extra Cabinet space. Solid surface counters with molded sink. Pantry and in-home laundry room. BONUS room, Dining Room, Extra Large Living Room and a Casual Breakfast area as well! Vaulted ceilings and Rare ''Skip Trowel'' finish on walls and ceiling! Front Porch Pergola!! Room for an RV Garage and/or Expansion to the South of the home.

For open house information, contact Eric Tilgner, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-453-6111

3532 Amberwood Pl, Lake Havasu City, 86404 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,674 Square Feet | Built in 1992

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!! It's time to go and someone is going to get very lucky with the extraordinary home at this unbelievable price. This is a great house for entertaining or would be an excellent Airbnb. The seller said all outside patio furniture can stay as well. Don't let the driveway intimidate you. Not only is there parking below and plenty of room to add a RV garage but the VIEWS the from the top are incredible. There are panoramic views of the lake, city and the mountains, all the while, being tucked away in your own private oasis. The views capture every reason why we love Havasu! Everywhere you look is beautiful! The pool is perfectly located on the front side of the home ensuring epic lake views. There is a zen like feeling as you walk through the gates into the back yard. The rock waterfall, mature treed landscaping and custom built Bbq bar & outdoor fire place make this home a entertainers delight. This spacious 2749 square foot 4 bedroom 3 bath home is truly custom and one of a kind. The kitchen has top of the line stainless appliances and the same feeling of relaxation that the outside brings transfers inside as well. This won't last long. Come see today!

For open house information, contact Laynee Sholl, Selman and Associates Parker at 928-855-5555

1799 Cliffrose Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1966

CLOSE IN LOCATION - REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHS. FIREPLACE AND TILE FLOORS

For open house information, contact Pat Jackson, Selman And Associates at 928-855-5555