Pottstown, PA

Check out these homes on the Pottstown market now

Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 4 days ago

(Pottstown, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pottstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

19 Hummingbird Lane, Phoenixville, 19460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $581,715 | Townhouse | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in None

The Crofton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction carriage home plan featuring 2,313- 2,877 square feet of living space 4 bedrooms, 2.5+ baths and a 2-car garage. The convenience of carriage home living meets the amenities of a single-family home with the Crofton. The main level eat-in kitchen with large pantry and modern island opens up to an airy, bright dining and living room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with generous closet space, a hall bath, upstairs laundry, and spacious owners suite that highlights a large walk-in closet and owners bath with double vanity. *Finished Basement Option Available with Select Homesites.

13 Hummingbird Lane, Phoenixville, 19460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $571,715 | Townhouse | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in None

The Crofton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction carriage home plan featuring 2,313- 2,877 square feet of living space 4 bedrooms, 2.5+ baths and a 2-car garage. The convenience of carriage home living meets the amenities of a single-family home with the Crofton. The main level eat-in kitchen with large pantry and modern island opens up to an airy, bright dining and living room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with generous closet space, a hall bath, upstairs laundry, and spacious owners suite that highlights a large walk-in closet and owners bath with double vanity. *Finished Basement Option Available with Select Homesites.

615 Egypt Road, Phoenixville, 19460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $524,490 | Townhouse | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in None

The Crofton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction carriage home plan featuring 2,313- 2,877 square feet of living space 4 bedrooms, 2.5+ baths and a 2-car garage. The convenience of carriage home living meets the amenities of a single-family home with the Crofton. The main level eat-in kitchen with large pantry and modern island opens up to an airy, bright dining and living room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with generous closet space, a hall bath, upstairs laundry, and spacious owners suite that highlights a large walk-in closet and owners bath with double vanity. *Finished Basement Option Available with Select Homesites.

15 Hummingbird Lane, Phoenixville, 19460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,215 | Townhouse | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in None

The Crofton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction carriage home plan featuring 2,313- 2,877 square feet of living space 4 bedrooms, 2.5+ baths and a 2-car garage. The convenience of carriage home living meets the amenities of a single-family home with the Crofton. The main level eat-in kitchen with large pantry and modern island opens up to an airy, bright dining and living room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with generous closet space, a hall bath, upstairs laundry, and spacious owners suite that highlights a large walk-in closet and owners bath with double vanity. *Finished Basement Option Available with Select Homesites.

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

