House hunt Lake City: See what’s on the market now

(Lake City, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

174 Sw Crescent Street, Lake City, 32025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Condominium | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1980

REMODELED CONVENIENT TOWNHOME WITH POOL - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is close to the VA hospital boast oversized bedrooms, NEW tile that looks like wood flooring, NEW roof, NEW paint, NEW carpet, NEW quartz counters, NEW decking on the back, all this with easy access to the community’s POOL. Much more to see, so schedule your showing soon.

303 Se Cr475, Branford, 32008 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Constructed in 2014, these homeowners put thought into every aspect of building their home. From insulated interior walls, to electrical outlets on the roof for Christmas lights, these small touches add even more wow factor to this gorgeous listing. Spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, walk in closets, large utility room with a wash sink, office space and a ''pool bathroom'' make this home a MUST SEE! the 3 bay barn includes two open bays and one closed. Perfect for tools, tractors and more. Also included on the property is an RV hook up with a poured slab. A security system with live video footage and monitoring option already installed. Don't Hesitate, this won't last long!

3570 134Th Place, Wellborn, 32094 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2018

26x56 3/2 manufactured home on 10 acres. A covered back patio and carport. 24x32 metal shop with a 18x32 lean to; all concrete. 12x24 tack/feed shed. 5 (12x12) covered horse stalls. Power and water is ran to all buildings. Fenced and cross fenced. Also available with property is a nice Branson 48hp tractor

1095 Sw Jamestown Gln, Lake City, 32025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 1999

MOVE IN READY!!! Beautiful brick home with NEW Shingle Roof 2020! NEW A/C 2021 with warranty! NEW garage door coming soon! This cozy home boasts split bedrooms, kitchen cabinets updated with paint & hardware, a backyard overhaul to include deck, stones, --the ideal entertaining space with new sliding glass door, fully fenced yard and storage shed! The Washer/Dryer/Fridge are included! No carpet with all laminate and vinyl flooring! Truly MOVE-IN-READY on a small & established cul-de-sac street.

