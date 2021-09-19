On the hunt for a home in Alexandria? These houses are on the market

(Alexandria, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2027 White Street, Alexandria, 71301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,027 Square Feet | Built in 1925

ABSOLUTE MUST SEE...This stylishly renovated 4 Bed, 3 Bath home has tons of updates, charm, & character! The kitchen boasts new wood-look porcelain tile, all new tile backsplash, large prep island, granite countertops, as well as updated cabinets, hardware, & appliances. The kitchen is centrally located with open views of living and dining. Living room contains original wood floors, cozy fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Just off the Living Room is the very sizable sunroom w/ access to the backyard. First floor features a private bedroom just off the kitchen. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and large bonus room off the 2nd-floor landing. The primary 2nd-floor bedroom features a walk-in closet & a gorgeous well-appointed ensuite. Enjoy this historic craftsman-style home without sacrificing modern amenities; all new electricals, plumbing, attic re-insulated, tankless hot water heater installed, all new cabinetry with soft close functions, the list goes on. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Smith, THE TRISH LELEUX GROUP at 318-266-7448

121 Mary Lane, Alexandria, 71301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Take advantage of some great cashflow with this property. The property is a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom and it rents currently for $700/month. Add this property to your portfolio today!

For open house information, contact JOHN WALKER, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY CENLA PARTNERS at 318-619-7796

5519 North Drive, Alexandria, 71301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This home has been well loved and many memories have been made here throughout the years. The screened in patio with wood burning stove is ready for entertaining your family and friends. Home has been freshly painted and kitchen countertops have been beautifully refinished. Almost 1/2 acre fenced yard has lush landscaping, 400 sq ft WORKSHOP and shed. Roof was replaced less than 3 years ago. Along with a double carport is an attached boat cover. This is a must see home!

For open house information, contact CHRISTINA BELLINO, Crest Realty at 318-448-8088

3209 Hwy 457, Alexandria, 71302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is in a lovely rural setting in the heart of Poland and has been well maintained and beautifully landscaped!The kitchen has a large sitting bar the stove is a gas cook top, lots of cabinets and storage. The living room has beautiful cathedral ceilings. The home has a beautiful room for added entertaining in the back with a modern rustic style. All major appliances are included with the home. It sits on over 3.63 acres of land and has a huge workshop in the back. The home features an office or hobby room with a closet. This home has many more features and is a must see in the heart of Poland. This three bedroom two and half bath is a must see! Call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Tagliarino, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY CENLA PARTNERS at 318-619-7796