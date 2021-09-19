On the hunt for a home in Farmington? These houses are on the market

(Farmington, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Farmington. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7 Road 6409, Kirtland, 87417 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1985

3 Bedroom and 2 full Bathroom home in Kirtland on a large lot. Open kitchen and dining area. All windows and doors recently updated. Beautifully landscaped front yard. Very large backyard. Storage shed negotiable with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Theresa Van Riper, Real Estate PROS at 505-588-7767

2265 Brenna Place, Farmington, 87401 5 Beds 3 Baths | $155,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for room? This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a quiet cul-de-sac has new flooring throughout. Newer cabinets in a galley kitchen. Dog run and a fenced yard. This great home is just waiting for a new owner. See private remarks.

For open house information, contact Ericka Hatch, Coldwell Banker Cornerstone at 970-660-5323

705 N Vine Avenue, Farmington, 87401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Looking for a Four+ Car Heated Garage? This 3 Bedroom. Two Bath Home Has Been Meticulously Maintained and Ugraded in 2019 with New Counters, New Tasteful Tile, New Kitchen Island, New Sink/Faucet, New Range. Luxury Viny Floors were Installed in 2019. The 1180 sq ft Shop/Garage was Built in 2012 and includes Heat, a Half Bath and can accomodate 4+ cars. Irrigated Land with Irrigation System (Pump and Filter), Sprinklers, Fully Fenced with Vinyl Fencing, Electric Gate with Remotes, Fully Landscaped with Mature Trees, Shrubs, Flowers and Grape Vines!

For open house information, contact Pearl M Montoya, Keller Williams at 505-278-8431

400 Tranquility Court, Farmington, 87401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2000

ACREAGE IN FARMINGTON! Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 5 fenced acres just minutes from Farmington. All new items include stove and dishwasher, inside and outside paint, flooring throughout, bathroom sinks, locks, faucets and all light fixtures including the living room ceiling fan. Other upgrades include new stove backsplash and accent stone work in kitchen and bathrooms. The deck has been sanded and stained with new railing. Front and back porches have been painted and stained and the roof on the front porch has been replaced. Landscaping around the home continues daily and many healthy trees allow for additional privacy and a natural backdrop. Other features of this versatile and functional, fully-fenced 5 acre property include city water and irrigation well, natural gas, electricity and RV hookup area. Shipping container is an additional optional purchase for potential buyers and is waterproof and makes for a great shop/storage area. This lot can be subdivided to have 3 addresses, and there is already a second address which has a road to it, water and a septic system in place. Excellent investment opportunity!Peace and tranquility abound on this quiet space with no drive-by traffic as the road dead ends onto your fenced property. The road is partially private and applications have been submitted to have the beginning portion maintained by the county. The views to the South are of the bluffs and the sunsets to the West are absolutely outstanding. No covenants so you can have your chicken coop or whatever livestock you'd like! Take a quick trip to see this spectacular listing and carve out your own slice of heaven. It really is a gem!

For open house information, contact Paul M Barry, RE/MAX of Farmington at 505-327-4777