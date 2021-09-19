On the hunt for a home in Bozeman? These houses are on the market

(Bozeman, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bozeman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2200 W Dickerson Street, Bozeman, 59718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Condominium | 1,345 Square Feet | Built in 1984

LOCATION AND UPGRADES!!! Welcome to Southbrook Condos, one of Bozeman's best kept secrets. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage condo is conveniently located on the south side of Bozeman in a quiet and wooded area surrounded by parks, and walking distance to Montana State University, shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants. Upgrades upon upgrades featuring new GE kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, new Pergo floors, updated lighting, handcrafted shelving, and custom iron railing. This home also includes a loft over the living room with vaulted ceilings. Not to mention the upstairs master bedroom is very spacious with views of the Bridger Mountains and features a separate entrance. Settle into your secluded, quiet surroundings, snuggle up to a cozy fire in the wood-burning fireplace, and enjoy the natural lighting that this condo offers. You won't find another HOME like this one!

For open house information, contact Diana Hafemeyer, Tamara Williams and Company at 406-223-6823

5690 Annie, Bozeman, 59718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Condominium | 1,051 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Upper-level condo positioned to take in the Bridger Mountain Views from the living room, kitchen, and private patio. Open and bright with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a 2 car detached garage. Washer and dryer are included making this condo ready to go! Nice open space and farmlands to the west and easy access to the new high school, parks, and trails, with great dining and shopping options at the nearby Ferguson Farms.

For open house information, contact Claire Gillam, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

2430 Tschache Lane, Bozeman, 59718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Wake up and say good morning to your stunning southern views of the Tobacco Roots and Spanish Peaks! This third floor corner unit capitalizes on the open space surrounding this complex and the views that go along with that. Clean as a whistle with nice amenities, this home provides true lock and leave convenience. Choose your relaxation vista while enjoying your spacious covered balcony. Kitchen features all that a good cook needs including stainless appliances, tile backsplash, solid surface countertops, and a nice pantry. Built-in fireplace turns on at the touch of a button and can simply create ambiance or add heat as well. The main living area features a mini-split A/C unit that cools the whole condo in a matter of minutes. A couple perks that come with this pre-owned unit are the blinds and the washer/dryer (hello 3rd floor!) You really can't beat these views or how nicely this unit was built. From the trim to the flooring, it's quite lovely - arguably, the best in the complex!

For open house information, contact Courtney Foster, Referred Realty Group at 406-606-9551

236 Dry Fly Lane, Bozeman, 59718 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,780 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new construction by acclaimed ST Custom Homes. This architecturally designed Contemporary home encompasses all the finest features. Main living level has natural white oak floors & stunning great room, with floor to ceiling tile-surround fireplace. Modern black stainless Kitchen Aid appliances include a french door fridge, speed wall oven/microwave, cooktop, range hood & wine/beverage fridge. The main floor primary bedroom has a bath with soaking tub along with a tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, heated tile floors & huge walk-in closet. A den/bedroom, two guest beds and full bath on the main level offer comfort & convenience. Carpeted upstairs provides an expansive bonus/bedroom, 3/4 bath and storage. 3 car heated garage rounds out this spectacular property. Gas forced air & A/C throughout. **All photos are of similar model with different finishes. Actual finishes will vary.**

For open house information, contact Krista Palagi, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676