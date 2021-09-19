CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

On the hunt for a home in Bozeman? These houses are on the market

Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
 4 days ago

(Bozeman, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bozeman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yijnN_0c10RM5100

2200 W Dickerson Street, Bozeman, 59718

2 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Condominium | 1,345 Square Feet | Built in 1984

LOCATION AND UPGRADES!!! Welcome to Southbrook Condos, one of Bozeman's best kept secrets. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage condo is conveniently located on the south side of Bozeman in a quiet and wooded area surrounded by parks, and walking distance to Montana State University, shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants. Upgrades upon upgrades featuring new GE kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, new Pergo floors, updated lighting, handcrafted shelving, and custom iron railing. This home also includes a loft over the living room with vaulted ceilings. Not to mention the upstairs master bedroom is very spacious with views of the Bridger Mountains and features a separate entrance. Settle into your secluded, quiet surroundings, snuggle up to a cozy fire in the wood-burning fireplace, and enjoy the natural lighting that this condo offers. You won't find another HOME like this one!

For open house information, contact Diana Hafemeyer, Tamara Williams and Company at 406-223-6823

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360690)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDosU_0c10RM5100

5690 Annie, Bozeman, 59718

2 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Condominium | 1,051 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Upper-level condo positioned to take in the Bridger Mountain Views from the living room, kitchen, and private patio. Open and bright with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a 2 car detached garage. Washer and dryer are included making this condo ready to go! Nice open space and farmlands to the west and easy access to the new high school, parks, and trails, with great dining and shopping options at the nearby Ferguson Farms.

For open house information, contact Claire Gillam, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd5c2_0c10RM5100

2430 Tschache Lane, Bozeman, 59718

2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Wake up and say good morning to your stunning southern views of the Tobacco Roots and Spanish Peaks! This third floor corner unit capitalizes on the open space surrounding this complex and the views that go along with that. Clean as a whistle with nice amenities, this home provides true lock and leave convenience. Choose your relaxation vista while enjoying your spacious covered balcony. Kitchen features all that a good cook needs including stainless appliances, tile backsplash, solid surface countertops, and a nice pantry. Built-in fireplace turns on at the touch of a button and can simply create ambiance or add heat as well. The main living area features a mini-split A/C unit that cools the whole condo in a matter of minutes. A couple perks that come with this pre-owned unit are the blinds and the washer/dryer (hello 3rd floor!) You really can't beat these views or how nicely this unit was built. From the trim to the flooring, it's quite lovely - arguably, the best in the complex!

For open house information, contact Courtney Foster, Referred Realty Group at 406-606-9551

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361928)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRPFW_0c10RM5100

236 Dry Fly Lane, Bozeman, 59718

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,780 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new construction by acclaimed ST Custom Homes. This architecturally designed Contemporary home encompasses all the finest features. Main living level has natural white oak floors & stunning great room, with floor to ceiling tile-surround fireplace. Modern black stainless Kitchen Aid appliances include a french door fridge, speed wall oven/microwave, cooktop, range hood & wine/beverage fridge. The main floor primary bedroom has a bath with soaking tub along with a tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, heated tile floors & huge walk-in closet. A den/bedroom, two guest beds and full bath on the main level offer comfort & convenience. Carpeted upstairs provides an expansive bonus/bedroom, 3/4 bath and storage. 3 car heated garage rounds out this spectacular property. Gas forced air & A/C throughout. **All photos are of similar model with different finishes. Actual finishes will vary.**

For open house information, contact Krista Palagi, Berkshire Hathaway - Bozeman at 406-586-7676

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-354736)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
KBZK News

Family loses pets in Bozeman basement fire

A structure fire was reported in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue in Bozeman on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from local firefighters, detectives, and paramedics. The call came in a little after 4 p.m. on Tuesday and was swiftly contained after first responders arrived on scene, according to Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Bozeman, MT
Business
Bozeman, MT
Real Estate
City
Bozeman, MT
Only In Michigan

If You’re A Fan Of Fall Foliage, You Simply Must Explore Hidden Lake Gardens In Michigan

As autumn weather rolls into Michigan, the urge to head out and appreciate fall foliage only grows stronger. After all, there’s something positively enchanting about stepping outside to bask in the vibrant colors of the season. While we’ve covered all sorts of parks and trails that lend themselves to autumn exploration, one unique destination might […] The post If You’re A Fan Of Fall Foliage, You Simply Must Explore Hidden Lake Gardens In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
bobvila.com

What Happens if You Remodel a Home Without a Permit?

Q: We recently bought a new house, and we’re going to finish out the basement for added living space. We plan to do all the work ourselves, so do we need to pull a permit? What happens if we don’t get one?. A: Congrats on the new house! Local building...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Kitchen Appliances#Berkshire Hathaway#Open House#Montana State University#Ge#Quartz Countertops#Washer#Realty Group#St Custom Homes#French#Air A C
yourcentralvalley.com

Fall into autumn with these festive, cozy products

Fall is the perfect time to spruce things up with seasonal drink ideas, cozy scents, and dreamy wellness products. Check out the festive things below for a fabulous fall. Price: 25-ounce bag $35.00 ($1.40 / Ounce) Start your morning off right with Don Pablo Coffee’s bourbon-infused roast. Crafted in small...
SHOPPING
Victorville Daily Press

McDonald Peach Orchard opens Saturday in Apple Valley

With calloused hands and a warm smile, caretaker Richard Robnett Jr. strolled under the shade of the McDonald Peach Orchard near the Mojave River in Apple Valley. “It’s so peaceful here among the fruit trees and among God’s creation,” Robnett, 65, said. “All you can hear is the breeze through the trees and the birds singing away.”
APPLE VALLEY, CA
CBS Miami

Panel Makes Building Safety Recommendations As More Condo Owners See Their Buildings In Different Light After Surfside

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since the sudden deadly Surfside collapse, condo owners like Daisy Colon have seen their building in a different light. “It made me look at what I hear a little closer and question what I see,” she says. Her building a block from Fort Lauderdale beach is 50 years old and while there is great attention to maintenance there are unexpected costs. “We just all had to pay because some units didn’t have impact Windows so we all got assessed,” she says Such assessments may become more frequent in the future. If the Florida legislature enacts sweeping recommendations of the Broward Condominium Structural...
SURFSIDE, FL
Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman, MT
50
Followers
256
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy