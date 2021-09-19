Take a look at these homes on the Manhattan market now

(Manhattan, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manhattan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5019 Bramblewood Drive, Manhattan, 66503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This 3 Bed 2 Bath home on the west side of Manhattan is one you simply MUST SEE! After being carefully maintained, the property still feels like new while offering the maturity of landscaping, fenced in yard, upgraded window coverings and more. The ranch style, split floor-plan has a large master suite on one side offering an ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet and laundry-room access. The heart of the home is filled with a stunning kitchen with a large center island and dining area, living room with vaulted ceiling and stone accented gas fireplace, doorway to the covered patio and rear yard, a very welcoming entry foyer, and spacious additional bedrooms and bathroom. Call Jamie Stecki to schedule your private tour!

1300 Frontier Lane, Manhattan, 66503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $207,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Move in ready, vacant and easy to show, brand new roof and lots of improvements, open floor plan, Stainless Steel appliance, master bedroom suite etc. Walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary School. Charming home in desirable West Side Manhattan. This house is perfect for a young family with large living room and kitchen on the main level, fully finished basement with space for a family activity room and bonus office/bedroom. Great curbside appeal, you will love the wide and easy-access driveway leading to the 2-car garage. There is also a large backyard with gorgeous wooden deck, perfect for family BBQ and to entertain guests on those warm and breezy summer nights! Near Cico Park with city pool and golf courses at Wildcat Creek Family Fun Center and Colbert Hills. This is an affordable home with no special taxes. Seller also provide Home Warranty for buyer coverage. Contact Carrie at 6266965706 and Ricci 7853130550 for your visit!

2107 Snowbird, Manhattan, 66503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $307,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Just in time for K-State Game Days. 2107 Snowbird has new flooring throughout the lower level and a deck designed especially for entertaining for the away games and the home game after glow. Absolutely Delightfully Charming in established treed neighborhood! Move in Ready Open Floor Plan with En-suite and bath has dual sinks and closets; separate from bedrooms 2 and 3 and lower level with recreation room (Think Theater) and oversize craft room, half bath, a non-conforming 4th bedroom and room for an office, plus storage. All this and NO special taxes. Electrician has now installed 7 wafer lights in the recreation room. Seller will consider an updating allowance.

1028 Lobdell Dr., Manhatt, 66503 6 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Gorgeous, well-maintained home in Lee Mill Heights in Manhattan. This home has 5 conforming bedrooms plus a 6th non-conforming/bonus room, 3 full bathrooms, and tons of space for hanging out and entertaining. The living room has vaulted ceilings and built-in shelving. The dining room has real wood floors and walks out to the covered back deck. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and countertops and a built-in pantry. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with two separate sinks, a walk-in shower, and jet tub and a walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room. Two more bedrooms and second full bathroom finish off the main floor. The basement has a huge living room that walks out to the back patio, two bedrooms plus the bonus room, third full bathroom, and safe room. The fenced backyard is perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a fire pit and plenty of room to play.

