Danville, VA

Danville-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Danville, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Danville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

97-Lot Cross Creek Lane, Danville, 24540

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,691 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Berkley Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. When you walk inside, you will enter the foyer that is open to the dining room space. Kitchen is open to large great room with breakfast nook area. Large master suite with walk-in closet and an additional closet for extra storage. Two additional main-level bedrooms with full bath and linen closet. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!

For open house information, contact Samantha Aaron, Keller Williams at 434-534-9113

Copyright © 2021 Lynchburg Virginia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVAMLS-333953)

1555 West Sunrise Drive, Dry Fork, 24549

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Ranch | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Southern Charmer. Who hasn't dreamed of owning a house on the hill? With a wrap around porch. Overlooking a pond! Did I mention a 18X30 shop, 2 car garage, 3 carports, and a storage building to match the house in the back? This property has the amenities most people dream about. The long driveway is100ft shy of an 1/8 mile long. The landscaping all around the property accents this home perfectly. The stamped concrete porch wraps around the front and side of the home leading to a sunroom on the back. The view from this porch could be a painting. The pond is much more than a relaxing view. It's stocked with hybrid bream the size of your hand. Slab size crappie. 3lb+ bass and 8lb+ catfish! With this open floor plan and vaulted ceilings the home feels bigger than 1296 sq. Relax by the fireplace in the spacious living room. The master bedroom is accessible from the wrap around porch and also has a view of the pond. Attached to it is a bathroom with both a shower and garden tub. There are 2 guest bedrooms, utility room, dining room, and kitchen with an island. This rare find is located in the Tunstall district. Open house will be Sept. 9th 4:30-6:30 and Sept. 11th 10:00-12:00

For open house information, contact Shawn Mills, United Country Virginia Realty at 434-374-2011

Copyright © 2021 Southern Piedmont Land & Lake Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SPLLBRVA-64771)

526 Third Ave, Danville, 24540

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Located in the north side of Danville minutes away from the fire department and local shopping. This charming home features 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This home has a lovely covered front porch perfect for sitting or entertaining. This home has off street perking with a level back yard. Home is currently tenant occupied and tenants would like to remain if possible.

For open house information, contact DEREK DUNCAN, REALSTAR, REALTORS(r) LLC at 540-776-0606

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-882829)

48 Hunt Road, Milton, 27305

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,994 Square Feet | Built in 1850

HISTORY MEETS TODAY! This Circa 1850's unique property features the fine woodworks of Thomas Day! Updated kitchen and baths provide modern conveniences! The dramatic high ceilings, original over-size windows, chandeliers, and beautiful staircases create an elegant atmosphere. Located near the Dan River on the border of NC/VA, its 5 acres allow peaceful living! With VIR, Hyco Lake, and the Casino coming to Danville,VA just minutes away, it would be perfect for B&B, VRBO, or Airbnb!

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Central, Keller Williams Central at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119720)

