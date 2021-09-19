CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Check out these homes on the East Lansing market now

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 4 days ago

(East Lansing, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in East Lansing. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUdSe_0c10RIY700

3627 Sawgrass Drive, Lansing, 48911

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Good opportunity to own a ranch condo in the gated community of Moores River Estates! Located on a circle drive with low traffic. First floor kitchen has newer appliances. Window over sink, island seating for 2 and convenient planning desk. Dining and living room are open to each other with a cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Gas fireplace. Laundry area is on the first floor near the primary bedroom. Large walk-in closet and primary bathroom attached to bedroom. 2nd bedroom was used as anoffice. Finished basement with daylight windows in the family room and 3rd bedroom, plus full bath, exercise room. Family room has good lighting - was used by the current owner as an artist/art room. Wired for surround sound. Long counter space with mini-fridge.Complete tear-off roof new in 2020. Nice little covered patio at front door. Attached 2 car garage. Wired security system is available. See documents for copy of co-owner handbook.

For open house information, contact Lori Fuller, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood-East Lansing at 517-332-5100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-258053)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQwRm_0c10RIY700

1727 Pierce Road, Lansing, 48910

2 Beds 1 Bath | $101,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,658 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcoming front porch leads you to this absolutely adorable updated ranch. As you enter into spacious hallway, you are greeted with charming archways that lead to living and dining areas. Beautiful brick gas fireplace with built- in shelving on both sides. Living room features large front window which brings in lots of light. Dining room is conveniently located near kitchen.

For open house information, contact Haley Vera, Keller Williams Realty Lansing-East at 517-853-1200

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-256188)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxUfr_0c10RIY700

3154 Holt Road, Mason, 48854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,144 Square Feet | Built in 1960

First time on the market!! Ready for one lucky buyer to call Home, this spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch offers plenty of room to roam on just under 3 Acres. A tree-lined driveway leads to the accessible entry, and you'll find easy main level living with everything you need on the first floor. Natural light streams in from the large bay window in the spacious living room, which also has a cozy woodstove ready for the colder seasons ahead. To further add to the warmth and comfort, there's awood burning fireplace in the lower level, where you'll discover tons of space to expand your living and storage options. A new (2020) HVAC system was installed and the ducts were recently cleaned...this home has been extremely well cared for over the years. The barn is 75 feet long - Yes, 75 feet! It needs some TLC, but the additional space this offers is significant and it's perfect for the hobby enthusiast. Property is sold ''as is''. Incredible opportunity for a solid home on acreage.

For open house information, contact Kara Grossman, Keller Williams Realty Lansing-East at 517-853-1200

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-259516)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWlvF_0c10RIY700

2937 Medinah Drive, Okemos, 48864

4 Beds 5 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,202 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction! Welcome to the hearthside. Golf course setting. 4 BRs + loft! Finished rec room + full bath in the 14 x 12 sunroom. 1st floor primary suite. 3-car garage. Level and room measurments estimates per board requirement.

For open house information, contact Carin H. Whybrew, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood-Okemos at 517-349-4406

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-258339)

