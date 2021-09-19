Check out these homes on the Griffin market now

(Griffin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Griffin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1108 Alaska Street, Hampton, 30228 4 Beds 3 Baths | $418,670 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*THE MARLENE RANCH PLAN* Welcome Home to The Gates at Pates Creek! Luxury living at its finest ~ Gated community, Swimming Pool and Walking Trail. EASY access to I-75, tons of nearby Shopping and Dining. Award-winning Schools! Open the door to a dramatic double foyer that leads to an open concept ranch design with private bedroom suite featuring a spa-like bath and extra closet space. Expansive kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Versatile flex space on the main could be formal dining or keeping room. Plus bonus guest bedroom and full bath upstairs. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected.---+ Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Don't miss out! Selling fast! Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact Shayla Sirmans, D.R. Horton Realty of GA Inc. at 678-509-0555

4049 Rotterdam Pass, Hampton, 30228 5 Beds 4 Baths | $471,899 | Single Family Residence | 4,443 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club just off I-75 is a gated 4 sides brick side entry swim and tennis community offering golf course and lake view home sites. Dramatic bowed windows frame the spacious family room and also the sitting room in the bedroom suite in this timeless design. The main level includes a guest bedroom with full bath, formal living and dining, plus an island kitchen. Upstairs the bedroom suite features a spa-like bath and incredible closet space. Secondary bedrooms offer lots of natural light and plenty of storage space. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected.® Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home. Visit builder website for contact information.

For open house information, contact MARCEL R COMBS, Dr. Horton Realty of Georgia, Inc. at 678-509-0555

156 Savannah Way, Milner, 30257 4 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN VINTAGE PARK USDA 100% FINANCING AREA! THE TYNE PLAN FAST INTERNET WITH AT and T Fiber Ran in Subdivision! 4BR/2.5BA, 1823ASF COVERED BACK PORCH, OPEN KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES, AND WALK IN CLOSET, DINING AREA !CONVENIENT TO I-75! 2 car garage ! CONNECTED TO COUNTY SEWER AND WATER! Privacy fence in back ! GPS TO 203 LIBERTY HILL ST, MILNER, GA 30257 IT WILL TAKE YOU TO THE FRONT ENTRANCE

For open house information, contact Staci Donaldson, HR Heritage Realty, Inc. at 770-228-5657

114 Jason'S Ridge, Griffin, 30223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,017 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Situated in a quiet neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated. The open floor plan is highlighted with high ceilings, all new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, ample cabinet storage and pantry. The master suite includes tray ceiling, double vanity and separate tub and shower. The brand new deck overlooks the large, level and private backyard. The unfinished basement is plumbed and ready for your finishing touches! All new exterior doors and brand new HVAC. Close to shopping and easy access to McDonough and Locust Grove. Multiple offers, the Seller will be accepting offers until noon July 17th.

For open house information, contact Stephanie R. Burt, YesiRealty at 678-833-2872