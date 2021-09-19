CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Check out these homes on the Griffin market now

Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 4 days ago

(Griffin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Griffin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCklj_0c10RD8U00

1108 Alaska Street, Hampton, 30228

4 Beds 3 Baths | $418,670 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 2021

*THE MARLENE RANCH PLAN* Welcome Home to The Gates at Pates Creek! Luxury living at its finest ~ Gated community, Swimming Pool and Walking Trail. EASY access to I-75, tons of nearby Shopping and Dining. Award-winning Schools! Open the door to a dramatic double foyer that leads to an open concept ranch design with private bedroom suite featuring a spa-like bath and extra closet space. Expansive kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Versatile flex space on the main could be formal dining or keeping room. Plus bonus guest bedroom and full bath upstairs. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected.---+ Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Don't miss out! Selling fast! Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact Shayla Sirmans, D.R. Horton Realty of GA Inc. at 678-509-0555

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9052376)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6PXk_0c10RD8U00

4049 Rotterdam Pass, Hampton, 30228

5 Beds 4 Baths | $471,899 | Single Family Residence | 4,443 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club just off I-75 is a gated 4 sides brick side entry swim and tennis community offering golf course and lake view home sites. Dramatic bowed windows frame the spacious family room and also the sitting room in the bedroom suite in this timeless design. The main level includes a guest bedroom with full bath, formal living and dining, plus an island kitchen. Upstairs the bedroom suite features a spa-like bath and incredible closet space. Secondary bedrooms offer lots of natural light and plenty of storage space. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected.® Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home. Visit builder website for contact information.

For open house information, contact MARCEL R COMBS, Dr. Horton Realty of Georgia, Inc. at 678-509-0555

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6815960)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JraHN_0c10RD8U00

156 Savannah Way, Milner, 30257

4 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN VINTAGE PARK USDA 100% FINANCING AREA! THE TYNE PLAN FAST INTERNET WITH AT and T Fiber Ran in Subdivision! 4BR/2.5BA, 1823ASF COVERED BACK PORCH, OPEN KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES, AND WALK IN CLOSET, DINING AREA !CONVENIENT TO I-75! 2 car garage ! CONNECTED TO COUNTY SEWER AND WATER! Privacy fence in back ! GPS TO 203 LIBERTY HILL ST, MILNER, GA 30257 IT WILL TAKE YOU TO THE FRONT ENTRANCE

For open house information, contact Staci Donaldson, HR Heritage Realty, Inc. at 770-228-5657

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8953557)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdK5y_0c10RD8U00

114 Jason'S Ridge, Griffin, 30223

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,017 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Situated in a quiet neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated. The open floor plan is highlighted with high ceilings, all new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, ample cabinet storage and pantry. The master suite includes tray ceiling, double vanity and separate tub and shower. The brand new deck overlooks the large, level and private backyard. The unfinished basement is plumbed and ready for your finishing touches! All new exterior doors and brand new HVAC. Close to shopping and easy access to McDonough and Locust Grove. Multiple offers, the Seller will be accepting offers until noon July 17th.

For open house information, contact Stephanie R. Burt, YesiRealty at 678-833-2872

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9014758)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Griffin, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
City
Locust Grove, GA
City
Milner, GA
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Fresh Paint#Liberty Hill#Art#Ga#Shopping And Dining#Country Club#Gps#Liberty Hill St#Heritage Realty Inc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
161
Followers
250
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy