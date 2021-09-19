CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Take a look at these homes on the Cookeville market now

Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 4 days ago

(Cookeville, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cookeville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1142 Quinland Lake Rd, Cookeville, 38506

3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,046 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Mini Farm? Outdoor Space? Horses? Peaceful Setting? Spacious Home? Farm Life? Gardeners Paradise? What if you could have all of these? Well....YOU CAN! This 3-Bed, 3.5-Bath home offers over 4000SqFt of living space sitting on 15+ acres. Some of the homes highlights are the screened porch, basement, attached garage, hot tub, gazebo, pond, 2 kitchens and the beautiful lush green yard.

For open house information, contact Leigh Caldwell, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-205206)

152 Allison Way, Cookeville, 38501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to 700 BROAD! Brand new construction in the heart of Cookeville. Homes that boast maximized square footage. Exquisite finishing touches, quartz counter tops and a tile back splash. . All the amenities of resort type living with a garage! 700 Broad Subdivision, one dwelling to be sold off Parcel ID/Tax ID 053E A 016.00. HOA includes use of pool & lawn care maintenance.

For open house information, contact Chad Crouch, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-206490)

81 Mackay Lane, Cookeville, 38506

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome Home to 81 MacKay Lane! JUST LISTED and LIKE NEW! Excellent Cookeville City Location: 3BR/2BA, ONE LEVEL, 2 Car Garage, gleaming hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 pantries, large laundry room, meticulous finishings makes this well-designed home, move-in ready!! New paint, newly finished hardwood, tile backsplash, new lighting and more! Covered front porch, Open and covered back deck with SunSetter Lateral Awning, Fenced in Backyard, beautifully landscaped and great curb-appeal...expect to be impressed!!

For open house information, contact Connie McCormick, RE/MAX ONE, LLC at 931-520-7777

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-206579)

4064 Juanita Drive, Cookeville, 38506

3 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,309 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This beautiful new home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an extra office/bonus room, two spacious living areas, and a two car garage. The home will also include all new electrical appliances, a paved driveway, hardwood flooring throughout, tile showers, and white cabinets with granite countertops. When completed this home is going to be stunning!

For open house information, contact Abbie Daugherty, The Realty Firm #2 at 931-510-3716

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-206217)

#Welcome Home#Living Space#Lawn Care#Hot Tub#Mini Farm#Hoa#Sunsetter Lateral Awning#Backyard#The Realty Firm 2
