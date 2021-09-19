Check out these Lufkin homes on the market

(Lufkin, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

205 Echo Lane, Lufkin, 75904 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome Home! Located in the Brookhollow subdivision, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a perfect space for formal dining or office. You will want to see this one with new paint and flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious floorplan. The roof, hot water heater and A/C units are all under 2 years old. Hurry! This home won't last long!

162 Robert Jones Road, Huntington, 75949 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Mobile Home | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Acreage with Mobile Home in Huntington School District. 22 acres with a 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home. The property is very secluded at the end of the road and is surrounded by timber and wildlife.

114 Bluebird Lane, Lufkin, 75904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This Brookhollow gem is nestled just one street over from Brookhollow Elementary School. Immaculate and move in ready - this home is sure to meet all your needs! It offers a spacious floorplan featuring galley style kitchen, dining space, living room with vaulted ceilings, and bonus room that would be perfect for an office space or playroom. Newly installed roof is less than a year ago. Large fenced back yard includes storage building. This Home Sweet Home could be yours, schedule your private showing to see what all this home has to offer!

590 Evans Gann Road, Lufkin, 75904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

If you're looking for an acre in Hudson with a double wide mobile home or are thinking about building your new home, here is just the place! Spacious lot with ample sized storage building, as well. Schedule your appointment and make it yours!

