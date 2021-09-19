CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Check out these Lufkin homes on the market

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 4 days ago

(Lufkin, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H149R_0c10RAUJ00

205 Echo Lane, Lufkin, 75904

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome Home! Located in the Brookhollow subdivision, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a perfect space for formal dining or office. You will want to see this one with new paint and flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious floorplan. The roof, hot water heater and A/C units are all under 2 years old. Hurry! This home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Kelsey Lewing, GANN MEDFORD Real Estate, Inc. at 936-634-8888

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63081)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136gpP_0c10RAUJ00

162 Robert Jones Road, Huntington, 75949

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Mobile Home | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Acreage with Mobile Home in Huntington School District. 22 acres with a 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home. The property is very secluded at the end of the road and is surrounded by timber and wildlife.

For open house information, contact Rochelle Hall, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-62835)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJPJm_0c10RAUJ00

114 Bluebird Lane, Lufkin, 75904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This Brookhollow gem is nestled just one street over from Brookhollow Elementary School. Immaculate and move in ready - this home is sure to meet all your needs! It offers a spacious floorplan featuring galley style kitchen, dining space, living room with vaulted ceilings, and bonus room that would be perfect for an office space or playroom. Newly installed roof is less than a year ago. Large fenced back yard includes storage building. This Home Sweet Home could be yours, schedule your private showing to see what all this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Cassie Nash, GANN MEDFORD Real Estate, Inc. at 936-634-8888

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63200)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fI2g_0c10RAUJ00

590 Evans Gann Road, Lufkin, 75904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

If you're looking for an acre in Hudson with a double wide mobile home or are thinking about building your new home, here is just the place! Spacious lot with ample sized storage building, as well. Schedule your appointment and make it yours!

For open house information, contact Audra Ainsworth, Brookshire Real Estate at 936-632-3338

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63096)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lufkin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Welcome Home#Water Heater#This Home Sweet Home#Brookshire Real Estate
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
136
Followers
252
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy