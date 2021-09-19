CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Top homes for sale in Brunswick

Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 4 days ago

(Brunswick, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brunswick. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Av7gi_0c10R9gp00

1303 Plantation Point Drive, St Simons Island, 31522

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Excellent condition, great price for a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo next to Hampton Marina. Smartly decorated, furnishings not included but the window treatments / plantation shutters are! Seller willing to sell furnishings. Brand new LVP flooring downstairs, nice new carpet upstairs, and newly painted throughout. This unit has additional insulation in both attic and underneath. Kitchen has pass through and is an open living floor plan with screened porch looking out to a serene view of the pool and river beyond. A pet friendly community with nice privacy + a great price! Tennis court for your use also and easy access to the marina. If you love scenic surroundings, boating or fishing and are looking for a quality condo home on island, then 1303 Plantation Point is for you! Easy to see though owner occupied.

For open house information, contact Dana Gardner, GardnerKeim Coastal Realty at 912-634-5500

Copyright © 2021 Golden Isles Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIAORGA-1628570)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zmi51_0c10R9gp00

218 Blue Heron Trail, Waverly, 31565

3 Beds 4 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,809 Square Feet | Built in 2010

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SANCTUARY COVE 2809 SQ. FT. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, HALF BATHROOM, SHIP LAP WALLS, TILE FLOORS AND CARPET UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS. FIRE PIT IN BACKYARD. GOLF COARSE WITH GORGEOUS TREES, POOL, PHYSICAL FITNESS FACILITIES, TENNIS COURT, COMMUNITY ROOM INSIDE CLUBHOUSE TO SOCIALIZE, RIVER HOUSE PORCH, FLOATING DOCK FOR BOATS. ENJOY LONG WALKS, RIDING YOUR BIKES, OR DRIVING YOUR GOLF CART AROUND THE NEIGHBORHOOD. SELLER'S WOULD LIKE TO LEASE BACK BUT NOT A MUST.

For open house information, contact Patricia Johnson, St. Marys Realty Inc at 912-729-7900

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9037140)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ej8jq_0c10R9gp00

109 Colonial Drive, St Simons Island, 31522

6 Beds 5 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,470 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Remodeled in 2009, this expansive home offers many amenities and upgrades. Boasting over 7900 sq ft, waterfall foyer entrance, 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms this home would be great for a large family. All bedrooms are well sized, two including a second master are located on the bottom floor and four including the main master are located on the second. Marble tile flooring and hardwood in the downstairs areas, ceramic tile in the kitchen and second floor. Wood burning fireplace in the living room and french doors leading to a large fenced in back yard and deck. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and walk in pantry. Master suite has approx. 300 sq foot closet and over-sized master bathroom. Other features include, 2 bonus rooms, gym and so much more!!!

For open house information, contact Gregory Hawthorne, The Hawthorne Agency Inc at 912-222-6465

Copyright © 2021 Golden Isles Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIAORGA-1628042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBrLz_0c10R9gp00

5 A & B Forest Ave, Jekyll Island, 31527

4 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Sought after duplex for sale with solid tenants on both sides. Only 2 minute walk to beach. Property sold in " AS IS" condition. Friday afternoons are the best days to show. Tenant occupied and that time works best for one side.

For open house information, contact Skip Adamson, Seaside Realty, LLC at 912-319-7201

Copyright © 2021 Golden Isles Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIAORGA-1627438)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

