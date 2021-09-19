Top homes for sale in La Crosse

(La Crosse, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in La Crosse than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

N2286 Lonesome Valley Ln, Stoddard, 54658 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Luxurious 199.21+/- acre valley compound for sale in southwest Wisconsin known as Lonesome Valley Retreat. Extravagant log home built in 1983 which affords 4-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, 2-stall attached garage, heated pool and so much more. Warm and rustic contemporary home comes fully-furnished with designer touches throughout. Set amidst an unspoiled landscape teeming with cascading bluffs, deep sweeping valleys and billion-dollar views. Features a bunk house, restored barn and plenty of storage capacity for equipment. At the tail of a dead-end road, gated entrance opens to your very own masterpiece. 38+/- acres of open land in row crop production or food plots. 4-miles worth of trail systems. Box Blinds overlooking Boone & Crockett Whitetail hot-spots. 5-valleyes supported by 5-ridges.

114 9Th, Onalaska, 54650 4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Location. Location. 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths in central Onalaska. Home features great appliances, On suite master bath, 4 bedrooms on one level. Large fully fenced backyard with PVC maintenance free fencing.

6025 River Run Road, La Crosse, 54601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $355,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,889 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Waterview Subdivision offering 2-story twindo's. Main flr living showcases a modern kitchen w/appliances, quartz tops, soft close cabinets, center island, dining rm, living rm w/fireplace, powder rm & rear patio offering a gorgeous view of the bluffs. 3 bdrms up & laundry rm, adds convenience for a busy lifestyle. Walk-in closet & huge master ensuite w/glass door shower in bath. Unfinished basement rm for added office & instant equity. The craftsmanship is impeccable & will not disappoint!

420 Gillette St, La Crosse, 54603 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Townhouse | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1986

RIVERS WALK CONDO FEATURING TWO BEDROOMS (UPPER LEVEL), 1.5 BATHS, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND AN OPEN CONCEPT WITH GREAT FLOW FROM ROOM TO ROOM. THE LIVING ROOM & DINING AREA ARE ENHANCED BY BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN CHERRY WOOD FLOORS AND WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT. A BREAKFAST BAR, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETRY AND A ROOMY COUNTER AREA PROVIDE EXTRA SPACE FOR THE GOURMET COOK WHILE ENTERAINING. PLUS THERE'S A ROOMY PANTRY AS WELL. MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY, A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, AND DELIGHTFUL PATIO FACING THE GREENSPACE MAKE CONDO LIVING A DELIGHT. BEACH ACCESS AND WALKABILITY MAKE THIS UNIT ONE YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON. Schools: Elementary - Northside, Middle - Logan, High - Logan.

