Meridian, MS

Check out these homes for sale in Meridian now

 4 days ago

(Meridian, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meridian will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Bfpx_0c10R4HC00

3000 40Th Avenue, Meridian, 39301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Property is being made available exclusively through Hubzu Online Auction. Please submit all offers on Hubzu.com for consideration. https://www.hubzu.com/property/501300039307-3000-40th-Avenue-Meridian-MS-39307

For open house information, contact Terry Winstead, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

Copyright © 2021 East Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EMRMS-21-648)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CUF3_0c10R4HC00

2211 5Th St #205, Meridian, 39301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 2002

::::CITY CONDO:::: 2/2 Condo in the heart of Meridian, across from Mississippi State Campus. Gated entry, secured building, green courtyard, elevator access & private carports. Condo features include high ceilings throughout, exposed brick, plantation shutters, and walk-in-closets. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND MORE!!

For open house information, contact Jerome Kittrell, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

Copyright © 2021 East Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EMRMS-17-1526)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184TN2_0c10R4HC00

2616 Russell Mt Gilead Road, Meridian, 39301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Brick home in Southeast School Dsitrict onn over an acre lot, with over 1700 Sq ft of living area. Just a few minutes off of the interstate, giving quick access to Meridian and West Alabama. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Home has fenced area behind home for pets.

For open house information, contact MIKE HEATH, CENTURY 21 Howell Realty, Inc. at 601-483-2121

Copyright © 2021 East Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EMRMS-20-815)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pEYP_0c10R4HC00

334 Cripple Lane Sw, Brookhaven, 39301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great home in the country and WEST LINCOLN SCHOOL DIST. Many updates including a new roof, patio with fire pit, toilets and vanities, and waterheater. This is a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. Grab it quick !

For open house information, contact Beth Johnson, A Southern Heritage Realty, Inc. at 601-833-6322

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-135156)

