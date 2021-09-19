Take a look at these homes on the market in Salisbury

(Salisbury, MD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Salisbury. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

534 White Pine Dr, Fruitland, 21826 3 Beds 3 Baths | $267,490 | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in None

The Essex is a cozy two-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a one-car garage. This home gives you all of the features that you need and the space that you are looking for. The kitchen features an L-shaped counter that overlooks the spacious family room and a sliding glass door for easy access to the backyard. Upstairs, the owner's suite is a quiet retreat featuring a walk-in closet and its own full bath. The additional two large bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space, a hall bathroom and the conveniently located laundry closet that comes complete with a full-size washer and dryer are all located upstairs.

732 Wye Oak Dr, Fruitland, 21826 3 Beds 3 Baths | $261,990 | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in None

4220 Coulbourn Mill Rd, Salisbury, 21804 3 Beds 4 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1974

The possibilities are endless at this incredible 5 acre property! From the 6 bay garage to store your boat or RV (or both!) to the 30,000 gallon pool with hot tub hook up, the living is easy here. Surrounded by privacy, yet close to Salisbury, the town of Snow Hill and a quick drive to Ocean City, this 4,700 square foot home is the ultimate retreat or entertainer's dream. The main house boasts a new roof and an easy flow from room to room. The generously sized Great Room offers a cozy brick surround gas fireplace and steps down to the huge Sunroom and it's beautiful views of the surrounding nature and inviting pool. You will never want to leave this light-filled spot - with skylights, ceiling fans and even a gas stove fireplace! The eat-in Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting over the breakfast bar. The Primary Suite is also found on this main level and the attached full bath is handicapped accessible, making the home easy for multi-generational use. There are 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath on the freshly painted upper level, and a fun-filled Recreation Room downstairs featuring a wet bar and space for a pool table. There is also a Den/Home Office. Over the 2 car garage is a separate 1 BR/1FBA apartment with a full Kitchen, washer/dryer and fantastic sun deck - perfect for renting out or extra living quarters for the friends & family. But the property & amenities don't stop there! An amazing space, originally used for breeding dogs, offers office space, Kitchen, full bath, 15 kennel runs, grooming room and more! The amazing 6,600 square foot 6 bay garage includes insulated doors with remotes, a car lift and much more, all with its own HVAC system. The entire property can run off the Generac backup generator, including this garage. This is a one-of-a kind, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that must be seen to be truly appreciated!

115 Porter Pkwy, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $364,490 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen, a 2,340 square foot two-story home, offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, 9 ceilings and a two-car garage. This well-designed home has inviting foyer that is open to the functional flex room that can be used as an office, playroom or formal dining space. The functional kitchen features space efficient cabinetry and countertop space, an oversized corner pantry, spacious island with additional room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining space and the sizeable great room. The first floor also offers a powder room, coat closet and storage area. As you make your way up the stairs that are nestled in the corner of the great room you will find a vast landing. The impressive owners suite boasts an expansive bedroom, a huge walk-in closet and a contemporary owners bathroom with a large shower. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms, a spacious hall bathroom with a double vanity, and the conveniently located laundry room complete the upstairs. The Galen includes the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart Home Package through Safe Haven that speaks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular devices, giving you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

