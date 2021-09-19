CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Take a look at these homes on the Fairbanks market now

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Fairbanks, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairbanks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjOBc_0c10Qz6D00

1414 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Duplex | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Investors! Back on Market! Great 2/1 up, 2/1 down duplex with two car garage. Many upgrades over the last few years. Large deck over garage for entertaining. Open concept living space with lots of storage. Additional storage in the shed in the backyard. Price dropped to As-Is pricing with inspection document on MLS.

For open house information, contact ERIC CRAY, NEXTHOME ARCTIC SUN at 907-456-4653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148097)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmjlg_0c10Qz6D00

1306 Denali Way, Fairbanks, 99701

1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Looking for a home you can put your own stamp on? This home is a great fixer upper. It sits on two lots and has a big fenced in yard. A new roof, boiler and water heater were installed approximately 6 years ago. It is conveniently located near downtown and Ft. Wainwright in a quiet neighborhood. Buyer will need to install an egress window as bedroom does not have one. This property is being sold as-is. No repairs will be made. Loan will likely need to be a mini-construction.

For open house information, contact APRIL ROWE, NORTHERN PIONEER REALTY at 907-488-7700

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147553)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQuAQ_0c10Qz6D00

89 E Street, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

DOUBLE LOT! Great location, close to Ft. Wainwright and all of your shopping needs. Home sits on a corner, in Hamilton Acres, with two lots included in the sale! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living space and open dining area. Lots of cabinets space in the kitchen. The master bedroom is large with extra storage space in the 3 closets. The other 3 bedrooms are of good size and are also on the lower level with the master bedroom and laundry room. There are two sheds for extra outside storage to include some space in the detached heated garage.

For open house information, contact JOEL JOHNSON, EMPIRE REALTY at 907-374-4663

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148003)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9BwJ_0c10Qz6D00

129 Kantishna Way, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great location. Close enough to down without being in down town. Quiet cul-de-sac and ready to go home. The back yard is fenced-in and ready for the kids to run or have friends over. Its Great starter home with huge entertainment room for everyone to get together in. Pellet stove to off set heating fuel. its a place to grow a family or a home with plenty of space but in an affordable price range.

For open house information, contact NOLAN BURCELL, FAIRBANKS HOME SOURCE at 907-374-4445

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148285)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wainwright, AK
Local
Alaska Business
Alaska State
Alaska Real Estate
Fairbanks, AK
Real Estate
City
Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks, AK
Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Water Heater#Rowe#Northern Pioneer Realty#Empire Realty#Fairbanks Home Source
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
109
Followers
239
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy