Take a look at these homes on the Fairbanks market now

(Fairbanks, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairbanks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1414 28Th Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Duplex | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Investors! Back on Market! Great 2/1 up, 2/1 down duplex with two car garage. Many upgrades over the last few years. Large deck over garage for entertaining. Open concept living space with lots of storage. Additional storage in the shed in the backyard. Price dropped to As-Is pricing with inspection document on MLS.

ERIC CRAY, NEXTHOME ARCTIC SUN

1306 Denali Way, Fairbanks, 99701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Looking for a home you can put your own stamp on? This home is a great fixer upper. It sits on two lots and has a big fenced in yard. A new roof, boiler and water heater were installed approximately 6 years ago. It is conveniently located near downtown and Ft. Wainwright in a quiet neighborhood. Buyer will need to install an egress window as bedroom does not have one. This property is being sold as-is. No repairs will be made. Loan will likely need to be a mini-construction.

APRIL ROWE, NORTHERN PIONEER REALTY

89 E Street, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1970

DOUBLE LOT! Great location, close to Ft. Wainwright and all of your shopping needs. Home sits on a corner, in Hamilton Acres, with two lots included in the sale! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a large living space and open dining area. Lots of cabinets space in the kitchen. The master bedroom is large with extra storage space in the 3 closets. The other 3 bedrooms are of good size and are also on the lower level with the master bedroom and laundry room. There are two sheds for extra outside storage to include some space in the detached heated garage.

JOEL JOHNSON, EMPIRE REALTY

129 Kantishna Way, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great location. Close enough to down without being in down town. Quiet cul-de-sac and ready to go home. The back yard is fenced-in and ready for the kids to run or have friends over. Its Great starter home with huge entertainment room for everyone to get together in. Pellet stove to off set heating fuel. its a place to grow a family or a home with plenty of space but in an affordable price range.

NOLAN BURCELL, FAIRBANKS HOME SOURCE