Logan, UT

Top homes for sale in Logan

Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 4 days ago

(Logan, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Logan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sfpC_0c10QyDU00

85 N Center St, Hyrum, 84319

4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This home qualifies for a Duplex. Large Sacious backyard with full sprinkler system. Pre-existing garage foundation is grandfathered for a single car garage. Upstairs: Refrigerator, Stove Window Unit A/C Downstairs: Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer.

For open house information, contact PATTY BISHOP, BRYCE CANYON REAL ESTATE at 435-691-5559

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-226146)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6z6x_0c10QyDU00

78 N 500 W, Hyrum, 84319

5 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Wonderful 2-story with the basement finished. 5 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 baths built in 2012. Awesome neighborhood and community. Close to schools. Amazing views of the Wellsville mountains. Secondary irrigation water is included with Hyrum city. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from county records. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Kevin Mellen, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1769649)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbBlY_0c10QyDU00

1064 W 325 N, Hyrum, 84319

4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for mountain views and a cul-de-sac in a super convenient neighborhood? You found it right here! This very clean home is 4 bed, 3.5 bath and has lots of space to grow! Don't miss the large, fenced lot, mature trees, storage shed, fireplace inside and vaulted ceilings! This is a great home in a great area! Fireplace in the back yard too along with a vegetable garden! What a great find! Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Brittany Andrus, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1769384)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyLgT_0c10QyDU00

2697 North 300 East, North Logan, 84341

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | 1,793 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Cute house with a large, fully fenced yard near parks, schools, the hospital, and the university. Lots of extra parking with the oversized garage and extended RV pad. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Curtis Moser, NextHome Navigator at 801-845-2933

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188982)

ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

