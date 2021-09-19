Check out these homes on the Portland market now

(Portland, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Portland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

359 Gorham Road, Scarborough, 04074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Investors take note. This is a rare opportunity to purchase land in Scarborough with RF Zoning which allows for single family or a two unit to be built.Also allows for certain types of businesses. Great location. Septic, well and electricity are on site. The existing structure is condemned by the town and will be buyer's sole responsibility. Also, the seller will remove the tent and shed. All remaining personal items/debris will convey. Sold as is. Offers deadline is Wed Sept 8, 5pm.

3 Winslow Place, Cape Elizabeth, 04107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Townhouse | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Offered to the market by the Tru Brit Realty Group of Saxby, Meek and Coward at Keller Williams Realty. Call 207-553-1377 for more information and showings. Possibly the most affordable condo in Cape Elizabeth - 1,600 sq ft+, 3 beds/ 1.5 baths plus garage & ample storage for under $400k. Townhouse-style unit featuring 1st floor hardwoods, open concept living & dining area, brick hearth & sliders leading to rear yard & patio. First floor bedroom or work from home space, good-sized kitchen & ? bath on the main floor. Two beds, full bath & separate laundry on 2nd floor. One car garage with direct entry into the unit with ground level storage Direct access to trails on 21 acres of the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, perfect for maintaining an active lifestyle. Pet friendly dog neighborhood! Hobstone offers a beautifully landscaped private setting with well-maintained buildings including recent replacement of siding & roofs. Convenient location to Portland Headlight, state parks, beaches, schools, eateries & the Purpoodock golf course + 10-minute drive to downtown Portland. Solid rental history. Strong association with ample reserves. Beautiful primary home, vacation or investment property.

183 Pope Road, Windham, 04062 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investors, landlords, homebuyers take notice. Spacious Country Cape/Ranch styled home located on a very pretty lot! Short distance to walking trails and an easy quick walk to the high school. and all it's amenities. Only minutes to Windham's Business District, Town Hall etc.. Good sized private back yard with gorgeous apple trees. Three/four bedrooms. Oversized 1 car very usable 2 car deep garage. 2 spacious decks. Large living room w/fireplace. Wood stove hookup on separate chimney in the basement. The upstairs master bedroom has 1/2 bath. The home needs just a touch more updating and some projects completed. Great property to build some sweat equity. Should be able to handle FHA/VA financing requirements with a few touches. Showings start Friday the 20th. All offers due by 4:00 pm on Monday the 23rd.

173 Windham Center Road, Windham, 04062 3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,924 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This home has everything! 2 good size bedrooms and full bath on first floor. Primary bedroom suite with full bath, huge walk in closet and office or sitting area on second floor. Large living room with built in book cases, eat in kitchen with fireplace and granite counters; spacious mudroom with walk in pantry and very large family room with propane stove and new flooring. Large open finished room in daylight walkout basement with built in shelving and woodstove, kitchenette, work out room and full bath. New efficient propane furnace. Oversized 3 car garage with expansive room above for storage or make into a studio. Nice outdoor sitting area, tree house and shed and frontage on an off shoot of the Pleasant River - all conveniently located in Windham Center!

