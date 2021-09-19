CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

On the hunt for a home in State College? These houses are on the market

State College Voice
State College Voice
 4 days ago

(State College, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in State College will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k2Ia_0c10Qr2P00

223 Oakwood Avenue, State College, 16803

2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Condominium | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1985

INVESTORS! Check out this two-story townhouse in Breezewood Forest with a great rental history. The main floor has a spacious living room, and a nice eat in kitchen. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The finished basement provides additional space and has a half bath! Great location with community park close by, close to shopping and restaurants, easy access to I 99, and about a 3.5 mile drive to PSU campus. Rented at $1025/month until March 11, 2022.

For open house information, contact Robin Homan, Heritage Realty Group, Inc. at 814-231-0101

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfsZa_0c10Qr2P00

313 Timberwood Trail, Centre Hall, 16828

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Home Looking for Owner of this affordable home nestled outside Boalsburg within the State College Area School District. This ranch style home boasts BRAND NEW luxury plank flooring with waterproof properties that flows through most areas. This open layout greets you at the front door and is filled with natural light. In the gourmet kitchen, there is more storage than you would ever need, luxury maple cabinetry, & an oversized island for food prep! Be amazed by the large owner?s suite w/private access to the covered patio that backs up to woods. The owner?s bath is equipped with a double sink vanity, soaking tub, 4' shower & walk-in closet! On the opposite side of the home, away from the owners' retreat, there are two additional bedrooms w/walk in closets & a 2nd full bath. Through the oversized mudroom is an extra large one-car garage for storage and utilities. On the weekends visit downtown Boalsburg or State College, enjoy being close to shopping, hiking & the outdoors. The home has already had a home inspection and is ready for a fast move in for summer occupancy. Check out an aerial tour of the community here: https://youtu.be/hLEHE03ArTA

For open house information, contact Kristin O'Brien, Keller Williams - State College at 814-272-3333

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1BAo_0c10Qr2P00

171 Apple View Drive, State College, 16801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $585,899 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1st floor features owner’s suite w/walk-in closet, kitchen, island, dining & family rooms, foyer w/cathedral ceiling, powder rm, & 2 car garage. Opt: 3 front porch options, bay window, sunroom, deck, garage side door, and 1st floor laundry. 2nd floor- 3 layouts include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, opt laundry, and lots of closet space. Add over 800’ of conditioned living space in the basement with bath, 2 windows and egress window. Optional walk-out basement or steps available on most lots.

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfCUC_0c10Qr2P00

362 E. Irvin Avenue, State College, 16801

6 Beds 3 Baths | $555,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home is truly a blank canvas with endless possibilities. It can be used as a single family with a mother-in-law suite, live in half and rent the other half, or rent both sides! Where else can you find a home with so many possible scenarios this close to downtown State College? Located just blocks from downtown this 4 bedroom house with an attached 2 bedroom apartment is a delight. Sitting on 0.40 acres with a fenced in back yard you can enjoy the large front and back deck or go out and about with multiple parks in under a mile from the house. Finish the basements for more living space or have an office without taking up a bedroom. Come see what all this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Robin Homan, Heritage Realty Group, Inc. at 814-231-0101

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

State College Voice

State College Voice

State College, PA
