Check out these homes on the Dover market now

(Dover, DE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dover. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

194 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $367,490 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

The Amelia is a 1,776 square foot contemporary, open-concept ranch twin home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. As you enter the home through the foyer enjoy the conveniently located coat closet. The two large guest bedrooms in the front of the home share a private full bathroom. Continuing down the hall, the open living room with a gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen allow for seamless entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and an oversize kitchen island perfect for bar-style eating. A large master suite situated at the back of the home for privacy, includes a walk-in closet and double vanity. Enjoy outdoor living space with a covered patio off of the dining room. The spacious laundry room offers a second coat closet and is located near the two car garage and kitchen. Luxurious features included in this home are an upgraded interior trim package, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

34 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 2 Beds 2 Baths | $364,990 | Townhouse | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in None

The Barlow, a 1,710 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with a closet, the guest bathroom, a linen closet and the laundry room. As you continue down the hallway, the inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversize island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the private covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower, linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! This home includes luxury vinyl plank flooring, an upgraded interior trim package, recessed lighting and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. The included D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package through Safe Haven will give you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Available features for the Barlow are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room and screening in the covered porch. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

743 Cow Marsh Creek Road, Camden Wyoming, 19934 3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Cozy 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Cape Cod on 28 acres in the country but still close to town! This property has a lot to offer. The home is tastefully finished through out with a large, open country kitchen with stainless appliances and spacious dining area. The main floor owner's suite provides a large walk in closet and full bath with double sinks, walk in shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath and large laundry room are also on the main floor. The upstairs has been finished as well with two additional rooms and a full bath. Outside living is the focus of this 28 acre property! Off the back of the home is a deck and patio area. There is a four acre pasture with a high tensile electric fence and ruin in shed. Follow the driveway back to a custom building with two 14 x 14 overhead doors and three 10 x 12 over head doors, a 25 x 50 carport and a finished gathering room/office space. This shop is 150 x 50 with a 40 x 24 addition and has it's own separate electric with 200 amp service and a well with a high volume pump. Located in the Caesar Rodney School District and within minutes from the town of Camden for convenient shopping and restaurants and just minutes from Dover Air Force Base and Downtown Dover. Make sure to schedule your private tour today!

30 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $384,990 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

