Sanford, NC

Check out these homes on the Sanford market now

Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 4 days ago

(Sanford, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sanford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaY0t_0c10QpGx00

1114 Lemmond Drive, Sanford, 27330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Back on Market! Buyers needs changed, Beautiful brick ranch home in West Sanford. Close to US 1, 40 minutes to Raleigh, and 40 minutes to Fort Bragg. New roof and new gutters, 2021. Soffit and facia work done, home has a inviting sunroom and big corner lot, just over half an acre! Deck for entertaining and two exterior storage sheds. One car garage, Carpet and home have been professionally cleaned. Home also features 2 driveways. Schedule your showing today, this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Victoria Zeck, ERA Strother Real Estate #5 at 919-777-0820

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2404016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xcvc_0c10QpGx00

575 Clarence Mckeithen Road, Sanford, 27330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great location. Minutes from US1. Beautiful! Newly remodeled. Freshly painted with designer paint colors. NEW flooring and carpet. It looks and feels like new. Come see it, you will not be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Bill Sewell, Sewell Realty Group at 919-961-3765

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2387360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zn8wa_0c10QpGx00

1011 San Lee Drive, Sanford, 27330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spacious home with a Brand new roof, New water heater, Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Minutes from schools, hospital, shopping, rivers and parks. Master bathroom has a double sink with a garden tub and a separate shower. There are two family room areas and two dining areas. Large closet in second bedroom and two closets in master bedroom.

For open house information, contact Brenda De Leon, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2377492)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCYpQ_0c10QpGx00

608 Courtland, Sanford, 27330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new custom build, The MAXWELL, on over half an acre in Lawton Ridge! 3 beds, 2 baths, WIC, open concept kitchen & family room. Enjoy close proximity to downtown and US#1, public utilities, and lrg private backyard. Buyer can choose exterior colors, Vinyl Plank flooring, kitchen cabinets, interior paint colors, granite counters, and venetian marble bath counters.

For open house information, contact Gabby Murillo, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2397568)

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

