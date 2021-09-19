Check out these homes on the Gadsden market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

(Gadsden, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gadsden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2545 Mountain Dr, Boaz, 35956

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,000 | 1,191 Square Feet | Built in 1948

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES! This 1940's bungalow is just waiting for your creative touches. Three bedrooms, one bath in the country with a nice front porch, nice kitchen and a large laundry room.

1306 Ewing Ave, Gadsden, 35901

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This 3BR/1BA house is in a great location near local shopping and the Twin Bridges Golf Club. Amenities include: Beautiful hardwoods, 2 car garage and a carport, Cellar with lots of storage space, Gas Fireplace in living room. House is being SOLD AS IS.

