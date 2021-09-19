Check out these homes on the Gadsden market now

(Gadsden, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gadsden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2545 Mountain Dr, Boaz, 35956 3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,000 | 1,191 Square Feet | Built in 1948

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES! This 1940's bungalow is just waiting for your creative touches. Three bedrooms, one bath in the country with a nice front porch, nice kitchen and a large laundry room.

For open house information, contact None, Summit Properties, LLC at 256-673-0062

1306 Ewing Ave, Gadsden, 35901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This 3BR/1BA house is in a great location near local shopping and the Twin Bridges Golf Club. Amenities include: Beautiful hardwoods, 2 car garage and a carport, Cellar with lots of storage space, Gas Fireplace in living room. House is being SOLD AS IS.

For open house information, contact Hunter Poe, All Four Real Estate, Inc. at 205-384-1113