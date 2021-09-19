Take a look at these homes for sale in Harrisonburg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

 4 days ago

(Harrisonburg, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Harrisonburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2898 Belgian Dr, Rockingham, 22801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $267,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Congers Creek! These brand new, upscale townhomes are located off of Boyers Road, just minutes from Sentara RMH Medical Center, in the Cub Run Elementary school district. These beautiful townhouses will feature a large living room with plenty of natural light, an eat-in kitchen with a large island, Shaker Style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a single car garage. Enjoy nine foot ceilings on the main level, a primary suite with walk-in closet, and an unfinished bonus room behind the garage that also includes a roughed in bathroom. Perfect for a home office! Lot 22 is an end unit townhouse with a single car garage and back patio.

10 Palomino Trl, Rockingham, 22801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,400 | Single Family Attached | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to Phase 2 of The Townes at Congers Creek! These brand new, upscale townhomes are located off Boyers Road, just minutes from Sentara RMH Medical Center, in the Cub Run Elementary school district. These beautiful townhouses will feature a large living room with plenty of natural light, an eat-in kitchen with a large island, Shaker Style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a single car garage. Enjoy nine foot ceilings on the main level, a primary suite with walk-in closet, and an unfinished bonus room behind the garage that also includes a roughed in bathroom - perfect for a home office! Lot 10 is an end unit townhouse with a single car garage and in ground bonus room. Don't miss Phase 1 community amenities including a pavilion with picnic tables, a grilling area and basketball hoop and a large playground planned for Phase 2. Contract on your new townhouse today and make selections for cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint colors and more!

1178 Nelson Dr, Harrisonburg, 22801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,597 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Original owner home with mature landscaping, large deck. Home offers large main level with kitchen, living room, dining room and den/office or mudroom area. Up 2 stairs to the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Downstairs is a large partially finished basement with half bath and large unfinished area for storage and work space. Great location, Close to JMU, RMH Sentara.

110 Hobart Ct, Rockingham, 22801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,853 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Picturesque views of Massanutten Peak overlooking Peale’s Park from this all-brick one level home in the Crossroads Farm Subdivision. Featuring nearly 2,900 finished square feet of well-designed living space with a primary suite on the first floor. The main level features hardwood floors throughout an open-concept design with high ceilings and a large family room centered around an elegant fireplace. A charming breakfast area off the kitchen, which is newly remodeled by Classic Kitchen and features granite countertops, custom cabinetry with soft close hardware, and stainless-steel appliances accented by a modern subway-tile backsplash. The family room walks out to an expansive deck with automatic shade overlooking the backyard. The kitchen leads to the large formal dining room with plenty of space for gatherings. All the bedrooms are spacious, with the primary suite featuring a large bathroom with double vanities and beautifully appointed stone countertop. The partially finished walk-out basement basement offers tons of natural light, a great entertaining space, as well as a large unfinished area for storage. The basement walks out to the private and manageable level lot just a short stroll to the park or Lakeview golf course.

