Take a look at these homes on the Waterloo market now

(Waterloo, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waterloo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

97 Sycamore, Laporte City, 50651 3 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,599 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great investment property. Tons of potential with the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Take advantage of more than 1,400 square feet of garage space in this double deep three stall. This home is sitting on over 1/3 acre corner lot. Lower level needs remodel, but offers space for two bedrooms, bathroom and living room. Potential for kitchenette or laundry area as well. Upstairs just needs freshened up but offers a bedroom, bathroom, large living room and kitchen. Cash or Renovation loans only. Being sold AS-IS.

4117 Daina, Cedar Falls, 50613 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,299,900 | Single Family Residence | 8,147 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Luxury living and sophisticated style! Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this full brick, Klunder built home is packed with high-end finishes throughout. Stepping inside, this entryway really packs a punch with a major wow factor! The living room features Brazilian cherry flooring, expansive floor to ceiling windows, along with a gas fireplace flanked with custom built-in cabinets that center the room. Soaring ceilings open to the kitchen and dining area through beautiful colonnades. This custom kitchen is fit for a chef with high-end cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry and professional grade appliances. The center island is complete with a breakfast bar and ample counter space! The dining area is spacious and perfect for entertaining with large French Doors that lead to the rear patio. The main level living space continues with the gorgeous master suite. The master boasts lit multi-trayed ceilings, a custom walk-in closet and a great view of the backyard. The master en-suite is a private oasis with heated porcelain tile floors, a Sanijet pipeless whirlpool tub, a stand-alone, tiled, dual person shower and dual vanities. The main level finishes with a spacious office with a custom desk and built-in shelving, a piano room with Brazilian cherry floor and a step ceiling, a drop zone with a locker system, a half bathroom and a laundry room. The upper level features a beautiful open area that overlooks the great room below, along with four fantastic bedrooms and two full bathrooms - both with walk-in tiled showers! The garden view lower level offers even more living space including an expansive family room, a bonus room perfect for a workout area, a half bathroom and a massive storage room. Additional amenities include geothermal heat and a central vac system. Outside, this superb home sits on an expansive irrigated lot with professional landscaping and mature trees. The custom-built patio area boasts tons of room for entertaining and features a built-in, gas fire pit area. The four stall garage features a boot washing station, along with drains in the floor. A true show stopper!

5024 Mercedes, Waterloo, 50701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Attached | 3,052 Square Feet | Built in 2011

A South Hills Showstopper! Skip the hassle of building and get more for your money here! This simply stunning twinhome, in a perfect south Waterloo location, boasts high end finishings throughout and nearly 3000sqft of living space! The beautiful professional landscaping makes for magnificent curb appeal. Inside the front door, an expansive entryway welcomes you to the large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace feature. Beyond the living room, you'll be delighted by the spacious dining area and gorgeous kitchen. The high-end kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, maple cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. The sizable main floor master suite offers a walk-in closet and a full bath with dual sinks. Also on the main, you'll love the second bedroom, full bath, bonus space for an office, and large main floor laundry room. Downstairs provides wonderful space for entertaining, with a living area, a large rec room/theater room, bathroom, and two more bedrooms. The outdoor spaces here shine! The upgraded landscaping and patio areas, partially covered deck, large lot, and 3-stall garage make this amazing twin home one you don't want to miss! Schedule your showing today!

505 Sheridan, Waterloo, 50701 4 Beds 5 Baths | $441,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,924 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Spectacular and stunning rambling ranch! Enter the home into the spacious and welcoming front foyer. The large living room showcases beautiful built-ins, fireplace, and updated heated flooring. The formal dining room is perfect for holidays and get-togethers with fabulous natural light, beautiful updated flooring, and stylish paint. A kitchen of your dreams awaits featuring all stainless steel appliances including a gas range, double ovens and Viking refrigerator. Enjoy early mornings in the breakfast nook or at the island for afternoon snacks. Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with more great built-ins for storage for casual living. You'll love the convenience of main floor laundry and the great drop zone with built-ins. The home features three spacious bedrooms plus a owner's suite. One bedroom has an en suite and the other two share a beautifully updated bathroom. The owner's suite is spacious with a fireplace focal point, great natural light and offers an abundance of closet space with great storage solutions. The recently remodeled owner's bathroom is the oasis you deserve featuring stunning gray and white design, soaker tub, and tile shower. Exterior amenities include an attached two stall garage, a detached two stall garage, amazing stone patio with beautiful landscaping and mature trees all on nearly an acre lot. Call to schedule your showing for this one of a kind home! There is so much to love around each corner!

