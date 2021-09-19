Take a look at these homes on the Statesville market now

(Statesville, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Statesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 Lois Court, Statesville, 28625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,113 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 bedroom full brick ranch home in Statesville. This home has a 1 carport and sits on almost a half of an acre. Come check out this cul-da-sac home today!

For open house information, contact Koji Krzywosz, Mark Spain Real Estate at 855-299-7653

143 Foy Lane, Statesville, 28625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home! Cute and cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in a small desired Northern Iredell County subdivision. Builder proves great quality construction, and uses quality finishes to make the house your home! This lot allows the for the home to sit up above the road and the back yard view is of a big beautiful crop field.

For open house information, contact Brent Mason, Tarheel Realty II at 704-871-8770

118 Park Street, Statesville, 28677 4 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,250 Square Feet | Built in 1927

A wide, inviting front porch welcomes you into the center-hall entry and living room of this 1927 Craftsman style home. Four bedrooms (with a possible fifth) and 4 baths. Large main floor master with vaulted ceilings and private bath. Bright sunroom leading to a large multi-level deck overlooking private back yard. Lower level has separate living quarters with full kitchen, living area, bedroom and full bath. Covered back porch ideal for enjoying the spacious outdoor living space. New gas furnace and heat exchanger 2021. Roof is only 3 years old. Home has been freshly painted throughout, refinished hardwood floors, extensive yard work, and newly poured concrete drive and sidewalk leading to front porch.

For open house information, contact Matthew Madison, Doug Madison Realty at 704-873-7700

3210 Deauville Place, Statesville, 28625 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,914 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Custom home located on two lots at the Statesville Country Club (SCC) on the 18th Fairway and Green. Attached two car double garage with work space and room for a golf cart. Mudroom/laundry entrance from the garage contains wet bar pantry and half bath. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Gas range and double oven. Entrance and formal dining with beautiful wood and pocket doors. Bright open living area with large windows and rock fireplace. Attached back porch overlooking the golf course. Main level boasts two large bedrooms with bath and a half. One bedroom has two walk in closets one of which is cedar. The second bedroom has two built in closets. Upstairs large master suite with large windows and a balcony overlooking the golf course. Also a second bedroom. the second bedroom does not meet the MLS definition of "Closet". Landscaped yard with irrigation. HOA is voluntary & membership in the Country Club is is available. Seller will provide a one year Home Warranty.

For open house information, contact Bill Long, Keller Williams Mooresville at 704-799-3700