CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

House hunt Winchester: See what’s on the market now

Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 4 days ago

(Winchester, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Winchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fv93D_0c10QiL600

400 Weeks Court, Berryville, 22611

3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable, first floor living at its finest! The Freeport is a thoughtfully designed home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This split design places the owner's suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The owner's suite features a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom is also separate from the second and third bedrooms, providing a great flex room to use as a home office or game room. The kitchen island looks out over the spacious great room, and has a sink built in for easy food preparation. Every Freeport home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Shenandoah Sales Office D.R. Horton - Virginia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44078-X426)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmXDC_0c10QiL600

61 Wilson Drive, Berryville, 22611

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,990 | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable, first floor living at its finest! The Freeport is a thoughtfully designed home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This split design places the owner's suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The owner's suite features a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom is also separate from the second and third bedrooms, providing a great flex room to use as a home office or game room. The kitchen island looks out over the spacious great room, and has a sink built in for easy food preparation. Every Freeport home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Shenandoah Sales Office D.R. Horton - Virginia

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44078-440-44078-440780000-0004)

See more property details

104 Crofton Court, Stephenson, 22656

4 Beds 0 Bath | $489,990 | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in None

The Sumner offers the space you need and every opportunity to create a home that fits your family's everyday lifestyle. A two-car garage? or three-car? Want a formal living room or a study? Maybe use the space for a guest bedroom Each level comes with more opportunities to personalize your home. Maybe a deluxe owner's bath on the upper level? On the lower level, you can add a recreation room and a den and still have plenty of room for storage. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan- Personalize this design with your favorite options.(Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Frederick County

Copyright © 2021 Brookfield Residential. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BFRBN-077b94bbc2434816b0b7a8bf509186-00010072.4440)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqpw7_0c10QiL600

2030 Fairfax Pike, White Post, 22663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 1946

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Wed., September 29th, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 PM on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EDT. We have been entrusted to market and sell this highly desirable Frederick County property. Boasting 49.62 +/- total acres, this potential filled land borders the Lake Frederick development, and the income producing home is icing on the cake. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and make a wise investment in this beautiful Land!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Wednesday, September 22 @ 2:00pm SHARP. 49.62 +/- acres in 2 parcels of 47.31 +/- & 2.31 +/- acres (sold in its entirety) 3 BR/2 BA income producing home ($750/month on a month to month lease) The home, in need of some renovation/upgrades, measures 1,894 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen; den/living room w/fireplace; dining room; attic; cellar Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level Full width front porch; split rail yard fencing Heating: propane furnace; Cooling: window units County water & septic system; electric water heater Detached 2 bay garage/shop Internet: Xfinity Boasting a great location only 4 miles from I-81, 8 miles from I-66, close to all schools, and a short drive to Martinsburg, WV, Northern Virginia & DC!! Tax Maps: 87-A-95C (2.31 acres) & 87-A-95D (47.31 acres); Zoning: MH1 (2.31 acres) & RA (47.31 acres; CLICK HERE for RA Zoning info); Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,332.02 (total for both parcels w/47 acre parcel currently in agriculture use); Home was built in 1946 and has aluminum siding exterior; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $500,000 Starting Bid!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact the auction company for more information. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 9/28/21, and all terms adhered to.

For open house information, contact John Nicholls, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group at 540-898-0971

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018745)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Business
Winchester, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
City
Winchester, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Real Estate Taxes#Realtors#House#Freeport#Shenandoah Sales Office#Sf#County Water Septic#Northern Virginia Dc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
194
Followers
247
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy