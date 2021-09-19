House hunt Winchester: See what’s on the market now

(Winchester, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Winchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

400 Weeks Court, Berryville, 22611 3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable, first floor living at its finest! The Freeport is a thoughtfully designed home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This split design places the owner's suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The owner's suite features a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom is also separate from the second and third bedrooms, providing a great flex room to use as a home office or game room. The kitchen island looks out over the spacious great room, and has a sink built in for easy food preparation. Every Freeport home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Shenandoah Sales Office D.R. Horton - Virginia

61 Wilson Drive, Berryville, 22611 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,990 | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable, first floor living at its finest! The Freeport is a thoughtfully designed home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This split design places the owner's suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The owner's suite features a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom is also separate from the second and third bedrooms, providing a great flex room to use as a home office or game room. The kitchen island looks out over the spacious great room, and has a sink built in for easy food preparation. Every Freeport home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Shenandoah Sales Office D.R. Horton - Virginia

104 Crofton Court, Stephenson, 22656 4 Beds 0 Bath | $489,990 | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in None

The Sumner offers the space you need and every opportunity to create a home that fits your family's everyday lifestyle. A two-car garage? or three-car? Want a formal living room or a study? Maybe use the space for a guest bedroom Each level comes with more opportunities to personalize your home. Maybe a deluxe owner's bath on the upper level? On the lower level, you can add a recreation room and a den and still have plenty of room for storage. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan- Personalize this design with your favorite options.(Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Frederick County

2030 Fairfax Pike, White Post, 22663 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 1946

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Wed., September 29th, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 PM on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EDT. We have been entrusted to market and sell this highly desirable Frederick County property. Boasting 49.62 +/- total acres, this potential filled land borders the Lake Frederick development, and the income producing home is icing on the cake. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and make a wise investment in this beautiful Land!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Wednesday, September 22 @ 2:00pm SHARP. 49.62 +/- acres in 2 parcels of 47.31 +/- & 2.31 +/- acres (sold in its entirety) 3 BR/2 BA income producing home ($750/month on a month to month lease) The home, in need of some renovation/upgrades, measures 1,894 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen; den/living room w/fireplace; dining room; attic; cellar Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level Full width front porch; split rail yard fencing Heating: propane furnace; Cooling: window units County water & septic system; electric water heater Detached 2 bay garage/shop Internet: Xfinity Boasting a great location only 4 miles from I-81, 8 miles from I-66, close to all schools, and a short drive to Martinsburg, WV, Northern Virginia & DC!! Tax Maps: 87-A-95C (2.31 acres) & 87-A-95D (47.31 acres); Zoning: MH1 (2.31 acres) & RA (47.31 acres; CLICK HERE for RA Zoning info); Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,332.02 (total for both parcels w/47 acre parcel currently in agriculture use); Home was built in 1946 and has aluminum siding exterior; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $500,000 Starting Bid!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact the auction company for more information. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 9/28/21, and all terms adhered to.

For open house information, contact John Nicholls, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group at 540-898-0971