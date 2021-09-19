CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Janesville

Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 4 days ago

(Janesville, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Janesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJPEw_0c10QhSN00

2909 Spaulding Ave, Janesville, 53546

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,214 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome Home to this bright & cheery immaculately cared for 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Ranch style home located on Janesville's East side. Beautiful landscaping, great spaces for entertaining. The front window has an awesome seat...just waiting for a soft cushion and some books or magazines! Even the garage is spotless! Close to walking/biking trails, shopping and dining! Updates per Seller include: Partial driveway was professionally lifted-2020. New Carpeting 2017. Furnace replaced approximately 4 years ago. Roof replaced 9 years ago. New Flooring in Kitchen, Hallway and Bathroom-2014. Hot Water Heater, Dishwasher, Sink, Faucet, Sun Room/3 Season, LL Finished, partial bath added in 2010. A/C serviced and inspected yearly.

For open house information, contact Jerilyn Endrizzi, Coldwell Banker Success at 608-276-3161

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1916029)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bInBB_0c10QhSN00

1073 Nantucket Dr, Janesville, 53546

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Duplex | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enjoy condo living on the greenbelt! No condo dues (zero lot line)! Ranch style condo with main floor laundry and primary bedroom with walk in closet. Walk in to sunken living room with adjoining office/library. Open floor plan to living room, dining room, and kitchen that walks out onto the back deck overlooking backyard. Stainless steel appliances package. Walk out lower level family room to patio. Two full bedrooms and full bath. Bonus room for storage or hobby area. Oversized garage for all your toys plus room for workbench! UHP included. Neighboring unit also available for sale with MLS #1919561.

For open house information, contact Ashley Nelson, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-756-4196

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1919562)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOFbs_0c10QhSN00

4950 Monarch Dr, Milton, 53563

3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Condominium | 2,678 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Pride of Ownership Shows in this Executive, Quality Built Condo located in a highly desirable area between Milton and Janesville. Open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Sunroom, 3 season porch w/ skylights, vaulted and tray ceilings, hardwood floors, central vac. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, solid oak cabinets and tiled backsplash with island. Exposed lower level with family room and pool table. Great for entertaining! Plenty of storage! New furnace and A/C in 2019, New concrete driveway. Many builder upgrades throughout!!

For open house information, contact Kellie Mullen, Coldwell Banker The Realty Group at 608-741-1000

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1918716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToqkL_0c10QhSN00

703 Rogers St, Milton, 53563

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 1978

In the heart of Milton across the street from a nice park the gathering place nice size private fenced in back yard that backs up to a wooded area 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths nice size kitchen with sliding patio doors that open up to a patio.Nice family room with relaxing fireplace possible 4 Bedroom with bonus room plenty of space. Seller will not make any repairs selling AS IS might not pass FHA or Va pealing paint showings start 09/14/21. Seller can do a quick closing reviewing offers if any on 9/19/21 after Open House Sunday after 4

For open house information, contact Dave Young, Keller Williams Realty Signature at 608-480-8580

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1918590)

See more property details

