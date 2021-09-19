Take a look at these homes on the San Tan Valley market now

(San Tan Valley, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Tan Valley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2858 W Mineral Butte Drive, Queen Creek, 85142 5 Beds 3 Baths | $484,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 2004

MUST SEE! Beautiful home in San Tan Heights! Enter into spacious living/dining, now theater room, with big screen & projector! Then continue through into huge family room, that overlooks the gourmet kitchen, with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & 2 pantries-one's a walk-in! Extended island with breakfast bar, lets you visit with your guests while you cook! Upstairs you'll find a loft for the kids & an oversized master suite, with huge walk in closet, & bath with his/hers sinks. 3 more great sized bedrooms too! Note: Laundry is already upstairs for you! 5th bedroom is downstairs, & was previously a den; just add an armoire. Backyard awaits your buyer's personal touch!;N/S Exposure ideal for entertaining year round! Great location & community, w/pool, parks, club house, & more!

21022 E Aquarius Way, Queen Creek, 85142 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,920,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,650 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Nestled on the perfect back block of the Bellero Estates Subdivision is the beachy-modern farmhouse, ranch style home You've always dreamt of. This massive home on Aquarius Way is complete with 5 Bedrooms (all on-suites w/ attached bath), 5.5 bathrooms, 1 attached casita, 1 detached casita and a safe/security room. The home has 4 garages w/custom cabinets & Epoxy, 3 lead to the main house and 1 dedicated solely to the attached casita on the front of the house. Custom designed, hammer finished gates decorate the front entry points, matching the color scheme all around (Cost: $7,000). ** $228K Builder Upgrades PLUS $130K POOL; $30K MASTER CLOSET. 16 Cameras & Monitored Security System provide watch. Heated/Cooled Pool w/in ground cleaners, 3 Waterfalls w/ Fire Bowl ****PROPERTY CAN BE AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED****

1082 E Rolls Road, San Tan Valley, 85143 4 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in 2005

WOW, the home you have been waiting for. Beautifully maintained home with Pebble Tec pool and water feature on a great lot backing up to park with no homes directly behind. 4 bedroom with master bedroom conveniently located downstairs. Large great room opens to dining and kitchen with breakfast bar, tiled back splash & stainless appliances. Enjoy the huge upstairs loft with plenty of room for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet & step in shower. Well maintained with newer refrigerator, a/c , exterior paint, pool pump , toilets and garage door opener.

30689 N Sunray Drive, San Tan Valley, 85143 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 2002

** POOL HOME ** What a location! Just a few steps away from Johnson Ranch Golf Club and the Terrace Restaurant in the gated community Stonegate. This is the perfect first home, vacation home or lucrative investment property in the highly sought after master-planned community of Johnson Ranch. Relax and enjoy the ambiance with easy to maintain front and backyard landscaping. The open floor plan with vaulted ceilings feel spacious, with all new paint, new carpet, all new appliances and new fixtures throughout the house. Walk out into your backyard to your putting green and NEW pebbled tech for the pool! - A MUST SEE - In addition to a golf course, Johnson Ranch has 225 acres of recreation and green belt space, 3 community pools with spas, a 9-hole pitch and putt golf course, a catch and release pond, tennis courts (that double as Pickleball courts), basketball courts, 2 volleyball courts, a disc golf course, 31 parks and 16 playgrounds. This FUN AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE and community can be yours, but only if you hurry. Improvements: New Interior and Exterior paint New Carpet New Appliances New Door and Cabinet Hardware New Re-Surfaced Pool

