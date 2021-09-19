On the hunt for a home in Johnstown? These houses are on the market

(Johnstown, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Johnstown. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1130 Steel Street, Johnstown, 15901 4 Beds 2 Baths | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome to 1130 Steel St in the City of Johnstown! This "former" duplex was converted into a WELL-MAINTAINED Single Family Home boasting over 1,500+ SF with 4 Beds, 2 Full Baths, & a 2 Car Detached Garage! Updated Kitchen w/ Island & Cabinetry! Nicely Sized Dining Room w/ Hardwood Floors! TWO 12x12 Carpeted Living Rooms w/ Access to Front Porch! 12x12 Family Room / First Floor Office Space! FOUR Spacious Bedrooms on Second Level w/ BOATLOADS of Closet Space! TWO Updated FULL Bathrooms on Second Level! Fenced-In Backyard! TWO Furnaces & TWO Hot Water Heaters! This could easily be re-purposed back into a MULTI-FAMILY unit if desired!

For open house information, contact Michael Zamias, REALTY ONE GROUP GOLD STANDARD at 724-941-1427

232 Luzerne Street, Johnstown, 15905 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,675 Square Feet | Built in 1930

1930's Classic Tudor brick home loaded with style and charm. Hardwood floors, brick fireplace, 1st floor family room. French doors to deck with nice back yard. Located on beautiful Luzerne Street. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with full finished attic.

For open house information, contact Sheree Speicher, SPEICHER SELECT PROPERTIES, LLC at 814-255-9500

607 Indiana St., Johnstown, 15905 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cozy 2 bedroom ,1 1/2 baths, one car garage home in Westmont. Freshly painted interior and new laminate flooring in living room,dining room,kitchen and bathroom.Spacious Living room has built in corner shelves.Bathroom has new Bath Fitter Shower stall.Large full basement with half bath,laundry hook ups, work bench and access to back yard. GFA heat with Central Air.A deck overlooks a large backyard with a beautiful view.A stair lift is installed to the basement level if needed.

For open house information, contact Brian Chirillo, JOHN HILL REAL ESTATE at 814-536-8746

376 Beatrice Avenue, Johnstown, 15905 3 Beds 1 Bath | $18,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1917

A nice size fenced in yard and a detached garage gives you a great start on this home. Put your personal touch on this three bedroom home with a large living and dining room.

For open house information, contact Pamela Spanko, BHHS Preferred Johnstown at 814-701-4084