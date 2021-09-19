On the hunt for a home in Dubuque? These houses are on the market

(Dubuque, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dubuque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1465 Curtis, Dubuque, 52003 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,329 Square Feet | Built in 1856

Bryant School area home on the South Side of Dubuque with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a carport. This home features hardwood floors, fireplace, colonnades between the living room and dining room, spacious open front porch and a patio. CAUTION: railing on stairs to the front porch is loose.

For open house information, contact Bradley Brissey, Brissey Realty LLC at 563-583-1737

939 Rylee, Peosta, 52068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,563 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN! If you are looking for a new home, look no further. Many great builder upgrades included such as a covered deck, tiled shower and much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Still time to pick out many of your finishes! Completion of home expected Dec 2021.

For open house information, contact Jason Conrad, EXIT Realty Dubuque at 563-231-7738

2251 Creek Wood, Dubuque, 52003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $609,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This luxurious townhome in Timber Hyrst Estates will be no exception to the beautiful designs PK Construction offers on their unique homes. Stunning, comfortable and functional throughout. Unlike anything you will see in this area! Each unit will offer an open concept: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an oversized 2 car garage. A fabulous master en-suite with a zero entry, tiled shower and a sizable walk-in closet. Main level will contain 2 of the bedrooms and the loft on upper level will include 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a living area. Plenty of space to entertain with the dining room just off the kitchen. The Great Room will have a statement fireplace with a covered patio offering an abundance of light to the main area. Builders will work with the buyer to pick out finishes if desired.

For open house information, contact Brianna Fury, EXIT Realty Dubuque at 563-231-7738

2627 Washington, Dubuque, 52001 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Adorable 2 bedroom Bungalow with garage. This lovely home has great curb appeal. Nice 5' privacy fence in back yard. Original built-in and hardwood flooring in living room, dining room and bedrooms. Radon system and sump pump installed 2011. Furnace has Hepa filter system and electronic air cleaner Wifi thermostat. Attic has 23' x 8' area that could be finished for extra space. Shed in back yard remains. Large wardrobe & folding station in basement remain.

For open house information, contact Rene' Rogerson, Brissey Realty LLC at 563-583-1737