Check out these Utica homes on the market

(Utica, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Utica will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

21 Balsam Circle, Whitestown, 13492 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Pristine Whitesboro Colonial! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, spacious rooms, wood fireplace, relaxing sunroom off the back of the house leads to a large, trex deck and above ground pool. Private yard with wooded backdrop. Updated throughout, granite counters, master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Don't miss this one!

1124 Mcquade Avenue, Utica, 13501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Spacious Home Set on a Quiet East Utica Street Offering Two Full Baths and Three Bedrooms with Plenty of Attic Opportunity for Additional Bedrooms or a Master Suite. A Second Kitchen Area Provides Options for another Apartment as Rental Income.

10 Porter Street, Whitestown, 13417 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home in New York Mills. This is ready to move right in with fresh paint, laminate floors and a brand new roof. Bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs, laundry is in the basement leaving the first floor with a wide open living and dining area and an eat in kitchen. Comfortable…quiet…come on home!

1509 Roberta Lane, Utica, 13501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch is ready for you! They removed the carpeting to show off the hardwoods. Removed the trees & brush & shrubs out front. Added a new gas line for the new gas stove & electricals updated and new box. All new cable wiring too. The new roof, new driveway, new central air & new furnace makes this ranch all the more appealing.

