Utica, NY

Check out these Utica homes on the market

Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 4 days ago

(Utica, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Utica will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCroN_0c10QbA100

21 Balsam Circle, Whitestown, 13492

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Pristine Whitesboro Colonial! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, spacious rooms, wood fireplace, relaxing sunroom off the back of the house leads to a large, trex deck and above ground pool. Private yard with wooded backdrop. Updated throughout, granite counters, master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Debra Roberts, COLDWELL BANKER PRIME PROPERTIES at 315-768-1680

Copyright © 2021 Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVARNY-S1355644)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuL42_0c10QbA100

1124 Mcquade Avenue, Utica, 13501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Spacious Home Set on a Quiet East Utica Street Offering Two Full Baths and Three Bedrooms with Plenty of Attic Opportunity for Additional Bedrooms or a Master Suite. A Second Kitchen Area Provides Options for another Apartment as Rental Income.

For open house information, contact Marty Gorton, COLDWELL BANKER SEXTON REAL ESTATE at 315-853-3535

Copyright © 2021 Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVARNY-S1364428)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxJkG_0c10QbA100

10 Porter Street, Whitestown, 13417

2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home in New York Mills. This is ready to move right in with fresh paint, laminate floors and a brand new roof. Bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs, laundry is in the basement leaving the first floor with a wide open living and dining area and an eat in kitchen. Comfortable…quiet…come on home!

For open house information, contact Bridget Debono, COLDWELL BANKER FAITH PROPERTIES R at 315-735-2222

Copyright © 2021 Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVARNY-S1362973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQzPU_0c10QbA100

1509 Roberta Lane, Utica, 13501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch is ready for you! They removed the carpeting to show off the hardwoods. Removed the trees & brush & shrubs out front. Added a new gas line for the new gas stove & electricals updated and new box. All new cable wiring too. The new roof, new driveway, new central air & new furnace makes this ranch all the more appealing.

For open house information, contact J.C. Pantola Jr., COLDWELL BANKER FAITH PROPERTIES at 315-735-2222

Copyright © 2021 Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVARNY-S1361745)

See more property details

