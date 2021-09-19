CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jarvis Landry questionable to return with knee injury

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgZ9s_0c10QaHI00

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been listed as questionable to return to Sunday's home opener after sustaining an injury early in the game.

The Browns, taking on the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium, started with the ball.

During the opening drive, quarterback Baker Mayfield found Landry for nine yards, but after the play, Landry limped off the field.

After being checked out in the medical tent on the sideline, Landry went back to the locker room with trainers.

The team announced he was questionable to return with a knee injury.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland.

Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jarvis Landry injury further dampens receiver corps

The Cleveland Browns scored early in the first quarter but suffered a potential loss as Jarvis Landry headed to the locker room with a knee injury. There were several highs and lows in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns home opener against the Houston Texans. Cleveland started with the...
NFL
ESPN

Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry has sprained MCL, source says

CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury on the opening drive Sunday and was ruled out against the Houston Texans. Landry has a sprained MCL, further testing revealed Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Landry caught a 9-yard pass on Cleveland's first snap but then...
NFL
beaconjournal.com

Browns' Jarvis Landry suffers MCL injury, leaving teammates to rally from dip in intensity

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb felt the energy drop, and Myles Garrett thought the entire team was affected. The Browns lost five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and respected team leader Jarvis Landry to a knee injury on the second play from scrimmage of their 31-21 win over the Houston Texans in Sunday's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Initial Injury Diagnosis Is In For Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left today’s game in the first half with a knee injury. Now, we have an update on his condition. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Landry suffered a sprained MCL and will undergo further testing. He’s already been ruled out for the rest of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry suffered sprained MCL against Texans

The 28-year-old had one catch for nine yards before exiting. Rashard Higgins replaced Landry in the lineup. The Browns are already without star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to play this season as he returns from last year's knee surgery. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham could return as soon as Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
News-Herald.com

Demetric Felton comes through for Browns after injury sidelines Jarvis Landry

Demetric Felton answered the call for the Browns in their home opener Sept. 19 like a volunteer fireman jumping off his couch to respond to a four-alarm blaze. The Browns prepared for the Texans all week knowing Odell Beckham Jr. would not play in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the decision on Sept. 15 so the other receivers would get the bulk of practice time.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Hints At Return In Tweet To Jarvis Landry

These last couple of years have been surprisingly good for the Cleveland Browns as they have improved tremendously as a franchise. After years of poverty, the Browns are finally on the road to success, and just last season, they were a touchdown away from the AFC Championship game. In Week 1, they showed that they can hang around with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, and after a win against Houston yesterday, some fans believe they are closer to a title than one would imagine.
NFL
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

