Take a look at these homes on the market in St George
(St George, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in St George. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
This spacious family home with 4 master suites, large office, two living rooms, exercise room & two covered decks is located on the biggest lot in Sunbrook, on the golf course pond with a breathtaking mountain view. Cul-de-sac setting offers maximum privacy unheard of in a golf course community. Spacious backyard features gazebo with a hot tub; there is an outdoor kitchen on the lower deck.
For open house information, contact NADIA NEUMEIER, SOUTHWEST LIVING REALTY LLC at 435-669-5599
An oasis in the desert. This home has a relaxing vibe. You can beat the heat in the pool & then soak in the hot tub. The inside is not too big and not too small. It is loaded with upgrades like built-in speakers throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, & new flooring. There is plenty of storage including the attic. The 3 car garage & RV Parking leave plenty of room for all your toys!
For open house information, contact KADE ENCE, KW ST GEORGE KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SUCCESS 2 at 435-767-9801
Ence Energy Star on a Corner Lot. With outstanding views, functional, spacious bright, open floor plan. All landscaping done by HOA, Laundry Room, Walk-in Closets. Beautiful Neighborhood by Unity Park
For open house information, contact LYNN FILLMORE, Town & Country Apollo Properties, LLC at 801-224-1559
This fixer upper has TONS of space. With 3 levels, large yard, tons of parking and a POOL, the potential is limitless. New roof, newer HVAC & water heater. Great neighborhood, no backyard neighbors, walkout basement, 2 master suites on 2nd level, close to schools, hospital & shopping. Dixie Power.Sold in ''as is'' condition. Please call for an appointment. Buyer to verify accuracy of info.
For open house information, contact JILL PAULSEN, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775
Comments / 0