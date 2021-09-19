Take a look at these homes for sale in Rocky Mount

(Rocky Mount, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rocky Mount. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

209 Eagles Mere Trail, Rocky Mount, 27804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful home conveniently located near hospital and shopping areas. Master Bedroom is located downstairs. Enjoy nice days in your sunroom and fenced backyard.

724 Marlee Drive, Rocky Mount, 27801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This beautiful fully renovated one-level brick home is a must see! With a brand new wooden fence, this home boasts new HVAC 2021, new roof 2021, new windows 2021, stainless steel package appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl, new carpet and ceramic tile! This home has no HOA. Seller is also offering a $500.00 home warranty!

201 Candlewood Road, Rocky Mount, 27804 4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,565 Square Feet | Built in 1996

It's not impossible to find a deal in today's market! Listed under current appraised value!This large home offers a perfect mix of formal and casual living areas. Enjoy views of Stony Creek from the large porches or fish and canoe right from your back yard. You'll have plenty of room for your home office or take advantage of the easy access to Highway 64 and commute to the Triangle.Long term renters are in place with a flexible lease term so if you have a house to sell or not quite ready to move - buy now and enjoy the income until you are ready.Many recent updates to property include: New refrigerator (2020), 4 HVAC system replaced (2016), Tankless water heater (2016), water heater (2017), termite treatment and warranty in place. Cooks will love all the cabinet space, granite countertops, 5 burner gas cook top, triple stainless steel sinks, large pantry and new refrigerator.Parents will love the split floor plan. Huge master suite with fireplace and sitting area / nursery. The kids will love being upstairs and having their own play / homeschool area with bookcases for storage. Siblings don't need to fight over bathroom space either- there are ''Jack & Jill'' bathrooms so they each have their own sink and toilet!

625 E Ridge Street, Rocky Mount, 27804 4 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Quaint bungalow with a country feel yet nestled in the middle of the city, just around the corner from the Rocky Mount Mills. Surrounded by pecan trees this charming home has a gorgeous wrap around porch that is begging for rocking chairs & a porch swing to overlook Barbecue Park & the Tar River. Inside boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a living room, dining room, kitchen with built-in china cabinet and laundry room. Outback is an additional covered deck that leads into the back yard. 2 lots being sold.Lot with house is .48 acres & secondary lot is .086 acres.

