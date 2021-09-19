Check out these homes on the Goldsboro market now

(Goldsboro, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Goldsboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

402 N Jackson, Goldsboro, 27530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $242,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Beautiful home in the heart of Goldsboro! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with mature landscaping and a fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. The backyard also has a wired detached garage and 2 decks, one with a shade sail. Inside you will find a fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, 12x18 ceramic tile flooring, under cabinet LED lighting, and a gas range. So many charming features including built in shelving, hardwood floors throughout the home (except kitchen and bathrooms), bay window overlooking the front yard, and not to mention the unique basement and attic. The attic space has so much potential. Washer and dryer are included in the sale and the owner is offering a $2500 painting allowance.

200 Laura Lane, Goldsboro, 27530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great floor plan, Large utility room with space for freezer in addition to washer and dryer. Vaulted ceiling , open floor plan large kitchen, large deck

502 Plantation Rd, Goldsboro, 27530 4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome home to southern charm! This stately home has too many features to list. Starting downstairs this home boasts a formal living rm, formal dining rm, family room, sunroom and a very large eat-in kitchen with island and breakfast bar. The sunroom is used as an entertaining area with pool table that can convey with an acceptable offer. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry rm. The master suite has two walk-in closets, a very roomy master bath with jetted corner tub, his and her vanities with a third vanity for make-up use. Updates include vinyl siding, vinyl windows and doors installed 3 to 4 years ago, roof appox 8 years old. Upstairs carpet and flooring replaced 3 years ago. If you are looking for a home to make your own, this one is it! And its minutes from SJAFB.

304 Marlin Lane, Pikeville, 27863 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a farmhouse feel? This 3 bed, 2 bath home would be the perfect fit. Hardwood floors in living room, foyer and owners suite. The ensuite and extra bath have both been remodeled. New carpet in the home, many new fixtures, including a new dishwasher. Minutes from SJAFB, downtown Goldsboro & 70 bypass. This home will not last long.

