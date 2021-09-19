CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goldsboro, NC

Check out these homes on the Goldsboro market now

Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Goldsboro, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Goldsboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNH1G_0c10QQOu00

402 N Jackson, Goldsboro, 27530

3 Beds 2 Baths | $242,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Beautiful home in the heart of Goldsboro! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with mature landscaping and a fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining. The backyard also has a wired detached garage and 2 decks, one with a shade sail. Inside you will find a fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, 12x18 ceramic tile flooring, under cabinet LED lighting, and a gas range. So many charming features including built in shelving, hardwood floors throughout the home (except kitchen and bathrooms), bay window overlooking the front yard, and not to mention the unique basement and attic. The attic space has so much potential. Washer and dryer are included in the sale and the owner is offering a $2500 painting allowance.

For open house information, contact Brenda Brady, RE/MAX Complete at 919-778-8194

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-77959)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jw2Wx_0c10QQOu00

200 Laura Lane, Goldsboro, 27530

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great floor plan, Large utility room with space for freezer in addition to washer and dryer. Vaulted ceiling , open floor plan large kitchen, large deck

For open house information, contact Judith McMillen, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services McMillen& Associates Realty at 919-778-9500

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-78028)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KI8Cq_0c10QQOu00

502 Plantation Rd, Goldsboro, 27530

4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome home to southern charm! This stately home has too many features to list. Starting downstairs this home boasts a formal living rm, formal dining rm, family room, sunroom and a very large eat-in kitchen with island and breakfast bar. The sunroom is used as an entertaining area with pool table that can convey with an acceptable offer. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry rm. The master suite has two walk-in closets, a very roomy master bath with jetted corner tub, his and her vanities with a third vanity for make-up use. Updates include vinyl siding, vinyl windows and doors installed 3 to 4 years ago, roof appox 8 years old. Upstairs carpet and flooring replaced 3 years ago. If you are looking for a home to make your own, this one is it! And its minutes from SJAFB.

For open house information, contact Charles Nail, East Pointe Real Estate Group, INC. at 919-648-4850

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-77995)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyHnM_0c10QQOu00

304 Marlin Lane, Pikeville, 27863

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a farmhouse feel? This 3 bed, 2 bath home would be the perfect fit. Hardwood floors in living room, foyer and owners suite. The ensuite and extra bath have both been remodeled. New carpet in the home, many new fixtures, including a new dishwasher. Minutes from SJAFB, downtown Goldsboro & 70 bypass. This home will not last long.

For open house information, contact Tammy Register, KW Realty Platinum at 919-275-5597

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2401190)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goldsboro, NC
Real Estate
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Windows#Washer#Sjafb#Goldsboro 70
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro, NC
186
Followers
240
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy