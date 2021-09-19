CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Check out these homes on the Marysville market now

 4 days ago

(Marysville, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marysville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrYrm_0c10QPWB00

14628 46Th Ave Ne, Marysville, 98271

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming and spacious 3 bedroom + loft space, 2.5 bath located in a highly desirable community. Walk into an open floor plan on the main floor with a sliding door opening to a generous and fully fenced backyard. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms and an extra loft space that could be transformed into a work space/second living space/media room! Master bedroom includes access to private bathroom, along with a huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms plus laundry on upper level. This home comes with lots of storage! In addition, you will find that the garage fits two vehicles. This desirable community features a soccer field and playground. Located near I-5 and other highways makes for an easy commute. Come see this one for yourself!

For open house information, contact Tamara Lamore, Keller Williams - Everett at 425-212-2007

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11808149)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17W4eO_0c10QPWB00

13319 Meadow Dr, Snohomish, 98290

3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fabulous move-in ready home w/detached 26 X 60 shop w/Mother-In-Law studio apartment! House boasts master suite w/large master bath. New Triple-Pane-Double-Filled windows insulating outside temperatures+reduces outside sound. Wall insulation redone w/R15 insulation in 2011, roof 2013, & new floors except master bath. All new interior doors, house painted 2016. Remodeling/upgrades-see attached Additional Property Information. Shop Built 2015 wired for 220, plumbed for sink/toilet, concrete flooring w/rebar & imbedded w/fiber-rated for dump trucks. All utilities separate from house. MIL studio has ? bath, large full modern kitchen w/fridge, full size appliances & steam dishwasher. Storage space over shop accessible from apartment. Come tour this gem!

For open house information, contact Craig Degerness, Keller Williams - Marysville at 360-653-1884

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11920469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161qSl_0c10QPWB00

3133 176Th Pl Ne, Arlington, 98223

3 Beds 1 Bath | $399,950 | Single Family Attached | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom rambler located in the established Pony Estates Community in the sought after Lakewood School District! Step inside and be greeted by beautiful hardwoods and plenty of natural light! Open remodeled kitchen features large custom island, breakfast nook and full dining room with glass sliders leading you out to your large covered patio! Enjoy those winter nights by cozying up next to your wood burning fireplace with rustic brick mantle! Spacious corner lot provides fully fenced yard perfect for hosting those summer BBQs, gardening and soaking up the sunshine! This quarter acre lot features RV parking and a gazebo in the back! Perfect location just minutes to dining, shopping and I-5. WELCOME HOME!

For open house information, contact Julie Follett, Keller Williams - Marysville at 360-653-1884

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11887420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDjDm_0c10QPWB00

7390 Halibut Dr, Blaine, 98223

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome Home to Birch Bay's sought-after Bay Crest Community. One story home w/ 3 beds & 2 baths features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious layout, large master with a walk-in closet and an en-suite w/ double vanity, soaker tub and separate shower. Fully fenced yard w/ large partially-covered back deck great for barbecuing all year long and enjoying those warm summer nights. Laundry/mud room with built in counter and shelving. Short walk or drive to everything that Birch Bay has to offer. Enjoy local shops & restaurants, Birch Bay State Park and take a walk along the newly completed berm project. A must see! Text 'REPORT' to 59559 for more info + photos.

For open house information, contact Nick Berard, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11867785)

ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
