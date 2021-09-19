Top homes for sale in Leesburg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

(Leesburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Leesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

20879 Ashburn Heights Dr, Ashburn, 20148

5 Beds 4 Baths | $889,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,046 Square Feet | Built in 2014

CONTRACTS WILL BE REVIEWED AS RECEIVED- SUBMIT OFFERS WITH BEST AND FINAL TERMS,PLEASE. HOA ALLOWED PERMITS FOR BUILDING DECKS AND FENCES. SEE LIST OF IMPROVEMENTS IN DOCUMENTS SECTION. Fabulous, like-new single family home brick front colonial in super desirable Preserve at Goose Creek neighborhood! Local metro stations are minutes away by car or foot. This walkable community is filled with trails that meander in and around the parks. Those wishing for longer hikes only need to follow the trails located throughout Ashburn. Home is conveniently located near Reston and Tyson's Corner. Locals don't need to travel far to find fine dining establishments, shopping centers or entertainment. 3 FINISHED LEVELS WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WOOD-LOOK LAMINATE FLOORING INCLUDED A FINISHED RECREATION ROOM, A BONUS GYM ROOM, A FULL BATH WITH A LARGE FIFTH BEDROOM-PERFECT FOR AU PAIR OR IN-LAW SUITE OR A GUEST ROOM WHEN PEOPLE VISIT!*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL & STAIRWAY *KITCHEN FEATURES ISLAND INCLUDING GRANITE, AND SPARKLING STAINLESS APPLIANCES *FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS, OFFICE ROOM *OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*OWNER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATH TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH*COMMUNITY POOL & AMENITIES* Expansive main level with 9' ceilings, wood flooring, and gas fireplace. Recessed lighting, a huge kitchen island, gleaming granite counters, custom tile backsplash, gas cooktop and double wall ovens. Upstairs to the Owners Retreat with dual walk in closets. ALL NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT (8/2021), HVAC (2014), HOT WATER HEATER (2014), ROOF (2014). Stainless-steel Kitchen Appliances(2014), Washer/Dryer(2014). HALL BATH updated (2021) w/ new light fixture & mirror. HOA allowed permits for building decks and fences. Original owners have kept meticulous care of this beautiful home ' like new! Located conveniently near the toll road and shopping centers. All you have left to do is pull up your moving truck, get settled and start living! A+ residence and location! Excellent location and property! A MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Anh Vu, Engel & Volkers Tysons at 703-865-6092

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CVY1012123315)

35908 Platinum Drive, Round Hill, 20141

4 Beds 0 Bath | $761,990 | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in None

The Brighton design has been created with the modern family specifically in mind. If you're more about function than formality, you can for example, trade a formal dining room for a study. The main level is open and flowing, creating a connection between the kitchen, the grand room, and the optional sunroom. Add a fireplace to create a feeling of warmth and hospitality. Above, you'll find four large bedrooms, including the owner's suite. Your new sanctuary includes two walk-in closets and a bathroom suite that you can personalize to include a relaxing soaking tub. You'll want to add a finished recreation room and possibly a den on the lower level to complete the home, leaving more space for fun, entertainment and that priceless family time. Use our interactive digital platforms to learn more: Interactive Floorplan- Personalize this design with your favorite options.(Optimized for desktop viewing only) Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Loudoun County

Copyright © 2021 Brookfield Residential. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BFRBN-a100b309113f4dd8aa0e4d3be6d334-00010531.6510)

21862 Maywood Terrace, Sterling, 20164

3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Location, location, location, close to Fairfax Parkway and Rt 7! This spacious townhouse has a 1 car garage and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has been redesigned to increase countertop space. Upgrades include granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, and a bar area with pendant lights. Replacements include the HVAC furnace and A/C unit in 2021, roof in 2019, washer/dryer in 2017, and water heater in 2017.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Blackshear, NextHome Capital City Realty at 703-552-2600

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-185732)

19276 Summit Ash Court, Leesburg, 20175

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,555,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,718 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Resort Style Living in Your Own Backyard on Private 3-Acres and Turn-Key Ready! This fabulous property offers a beautiful curved foyer staircase as you enter and crystal chandelier, 4 large bedrooms that include a guest suite, 4 full remodeled baths and half bath. Study with French doors, and large conservatory. This home has been completely updated with newer systems through-out. New roof will be installed in August. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, Quartz counters, wine cooler, walk-in pantry. Open two-story family room & full wall stone fireplace, and rear staircase. Features: 2021 Jacuzzi. Sonos sound system through-out, 2018 screened sun porch, firepit, large gazebo with ceiling fan and electrical, gorgeous gunite swimming pool with waterfall, stone decking, diving board, starting block, irrigation system, and 2019 landscape lighting. Full walk-out basement that features a wet bar, media room, open recreation area, fitness area, full bath, newly paved driveway and painted & so much more!

For open house information, contact Yvonne Jansen, Century 21 ALL-SERVICE-FOR at 434-525-1212

Copyright © 2021 Lynchburg Virginia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVAMLS-333514)

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

