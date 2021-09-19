Take a look at these homes on the market in Joplin

(Joplin, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Joplin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3117 S Sunset East Drive, Joplin, 64804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $347,414 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in None

New construction in beautiful Joplin! A brick and stone exterior offers a classic and timeless look to this great 2,358 square foot home! Just off the foyer, a spacious living area, with all-brick fireplace and glazed porcelain tile floors, expands into the kitchen and dining room with grace, in an open floor plan perfect for any entertainer. The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, a pantry for added storage, and stainless steel appliances. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, utility room, covered patio, and an attached 2-car garage make this home complete! Don't miss a chance to see all this Joplin home has to offer! Estimated completion: February 2022

5464 Rose Bud Circle, Loma Linda, 64804 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Custom full brick home on golf course. 3 bed/3.5 baths. Open living/dining/kitchen with breakfast bar. Custom woodwork, hardwood floors, 2 woodburning fireplaces. Full walkout basement, multiple decks, 2 car detached garage with heat & air unit, golf cart garage in basement which could be 4th bedroom. Lovely sunroom with wonderful views. Some updated bathrooms with granite counters and nice tile work, soaking tub in master bath and separate shower.

12036 Andrea Lane, Joplin, 64804 4 Beds 5 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,647 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Amazing opportunity! This original owner, gated, custom built home sits on close to 10 park like acres. This home is full of upscale finishes and has been meticulously maintained. Perfect for large families or multi-generational living. The main floor boasts a grand entry, formal living room, dining room, great room, the master bedroom and office (which could be an additional bedroom), a large kitchen with a conjoining breakfast nook and an upper deck that's perfect for those who can't navigate stairs well and/or for family togetherness. There's 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft area upstairs. The full walkout basement with kitchenette and bathroom provides plenty of room for entertaining or additional bedroom/living space. The inground pool, stocked fishing pond and hobby barn provide

1004 E 6Th Street, Galena, 66739 2 Beds 1 Bath | $63,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cute, Cute! Great location near downtown area and 15 minutes from Main Street in Joplin. Long time tenants would like to stay. Big corner lot, has 5 - 25' lots together. Good floor plan and good sized rooms.

