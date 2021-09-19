Take a look at these homes on the Bismarck market now

(Bismarck, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bismarck. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

33 Mcginnis Way, Lincoln, 58504 4 Beds 3 Baths | $323,900 | 2,143 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great location and quiet community with no specials, and only five minutes from downtown. This move in ready home is completely finished with four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Kitchen comes equipped with black appliances and gas range, cabinets have pull-outs and soft close drawers. The master suite has walk-in closet and full master bath. The basement is completely finished with two bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. This home comes with a basement fridge, extra dishwasher that can be installed, washer and dryer and a projector and screen already installed. The large three stall garage has a drain, water, and a large overhead storage shelf just installed. A must see, call a Realtor today!

5480 Ne 20Th Avenue, Bismarck, 58501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Have you been looking for a property close to town with acreage, 2 shops and a charming Ranch style home??? Well here is the property for you. Located just south and east of HWY 94 sitting back in the trees you will find 5480 20th Ave NE. This brick home offers 1.16 acres, detached double garage with bonus space, detached shop with overhead door and fenced back yard will offer you tons of possibilities. When entering the property the welcoming charm will impress you with the open concept living, dining and family room. The natural warmth of the sun from all the wonderful windows gives tons of natural light. This Ranch style home is on a crawl space and offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath located by the bedrooms, living room with original hardwood flooring, plenum fireplace, large dining area with bay window and built in hutch along with family room/bonus area that offers a fireplace and door to the outside patio. The 2nd 1/2 bath is located in the laundry area off of the sunny kitchen that also gives you access to the back patio. You will enjoy the outside space that this property offers with a patio area and yard around the side and back of the property fenced. The rest of the acreage is open with trees so that you can use your imagination. Next to the home is the 2 stall garage with bonus space and in the backyard you will find the detached shop for your hobbies or extra storage. The outside space that comes with this property is surrounded by trees and full of possibilities for your enjoyment. This property has had many updates in 2021: new shingles, soffit and gutters, walk in door to the detached shop, detached garage metal roof, interior painting and carpet in the south bedroom. The furnace was replaced in 2017 and the walk in shower in the main bath in 2019. Call your favorite realtor today so that you can ''See the Possibilities'' Open house Thursday night September 16th 6:00 to 7:00 and Sunday September 19th 1:00-2:00.

3818 Monreo Drive, Bismarck, 58503 6 Beds 4 Baths | $645,000 | 4,388 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This eye catching, beautifully maintained home will have you wishing you were the new owners. Upstairs, you will be enticed by the large kitchen and options for entertaining or just unwinding and enjoying a meal. There is room for formal dining and the butler's pantry offers storage, a wine fridge, and wet bar. Located just off the garage, the mudroom and laundry area are convenient. The quaint sunroom doubles as a perfect home office. You will have room for everyone with six bedrooms and four bathrooms. This master suite is the relaxing oasis you crave with a fireplace, soaking tub, tiled shower, and outdoor access. The walk-out basement boasts enough space for a pool table or gaming area along with movie watching opportunities galore. Central Vac, detailed lighting, and geothermal are just a few of the added details you'll find while viewing this property. Spend your summers enjoying panoramic views on your wrap-around covered deck. Truly worth the move.

1806 N Washington Street, Bismarck, 58501 5 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Updated Ranch home with 5 bedrooms, 3 Bedrooms on the main floor and 2 in the Basement (non-conforming) The main floor has a large living room, updated kitchen with a backsplash, tiled flooring, with a dining area which leads to the beautiful patio area. The main floor bath has a tiled shower, linen closet, with updated fixtures. The Basement has a walk in tiled shower, large family room with a dry bar. Attached single car Garage. You won't want to miss this home. Call for a showing today.

