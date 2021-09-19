CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

House hunt Dothan: See what’s on the market now

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 4 days ago

(Dothan, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dothan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkND8_0c10QJT300

1937 National Rd., Dothan, 36301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 2007

REHOBETH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Well maintained 3bed/2bath house on 2 lots totaling 1.15 acres. 2.3 miles from Rehobeth High School. Open floor plan with the living room flowing into the kitchen and dinning area. Nursery that could be used as an office. Enjoy grilling out on the patio looking out to the large mostly wooded private backyard.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Armstrong, Property Champions Real Estate at 334-479-8449

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-182900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWIkd_0c10QJT300

210 Wicklow Dr, Dothan, 36303

3 Beds 3 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful 3 Bed/3 Bath home near Kelly Springs School with large bonus room. Features spacious living room, separate dining room, with eat-in kitchen. Custom cabinets & granite countertops in spacious kitchen. Split bedroom plan with all bedrooms downstairs and large bonus room w/ full bath upstairs. Enjoy the quiet evenings on the back deck. Large double car garage.

For open house information, contact Joc Calloway, LAKE REAL ESTATE at 334-750-9800

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RB0PM_0c10QJT300

1205 Burbank St., Dothan, 36303

4 Beds 2 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,870 Square Feet | Built in 1974

BRENTWOOD BEAUTY WITH ALL THE SPACE YOU COULD EVER NEED! Could you use 4 Bedrooms, Grandroom, Dining Room & a Bonus Room? New Laminate Flooring in Living Areas - New Kitchen to Include Cabinets & Countertops - New H/AC in 2018 - New Dimensional 30 Year Roof in 2021 - Large Deck Overlooks Beautiful Wooded Corner Lot - TOUR PHOTOS TO APPRECIATE THE "LIVABILITY" OFTHIS S-P-A-C-I-O-U-S HOME WITH OVER 2800 SQ. FT.

For open house information, contact Team Heisler, HEISLER HOMES AND REALTY at 334-618-2074

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183488)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfpiS_0c10QJT300

2512 Old Chipley Rd (With 50.81 Acres), Slocomb, 36375

4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,940 Square Feet | Built in 2015

4 Bed 3.5 bath (2 Master Bedrooms) Home Built in 2015 sitting on 50.81 Acres of Fenced beautiful Pasture Land with 2,271 ft of road frontage. 1224 sqft Barn heated and cooled with a Full Kitchen and Bath, 14x48 side and 14x64 covered front porch. 20x42 Salt water Pool 9 ft deep. Spray foam Insulation, Central Vac system, Gas log fireplace, Gas cooktop, Metal Roof, Plantation Shutters, 18 Seer Zoned AC System, Sprinklers system, Fenced Playground, Livestock ready, Borders Wrights Creek

For open house information, contact Theron Fondren, Theron Fondren Realty, LLC at 334-791-8415

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183846)

