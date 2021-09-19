Take a look at these homes for sale in Pocatello

(Pocatello, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pocatello will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

244 12 N, Pocatello, 83201 1 Bed 1 Bath | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Only block from ISU! Home has been a rental for years. It could easily have two bedrooms in the basement. Vintage details have been well cared for on the main floor. Home has forced air gas furnace and central air. Home has a fenced back yard and garage that is shared with the neighbor.

For open house information, contact Gina Call, Gate City Real Estate at 208-233-6821

823 W. Lewis, Pocatello, 83204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1940

BEAUTIFUL HOME LOADED WITH RECENT UPDATING. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MOST OF THE MAIN FLOOR. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH COVED CEILING. LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. TILE SHOWER SOURROUND. GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. RECENTLY REPLACED ROOF. UPDATED ELECTRICAL PANEL. GREAT CURB APPEAL. STAMPED CONCRETE ON FRONT STAIRS. NICELY LANDSCAPED. 1 CAR GARAGE. SMALL, FENCED YARD. EXCELLENT CONDITION. TO VIEW THIS HOME CALL GREG JOHNSTON, REALTOR, 208-680-4734

For open house information, contact Greg Johnston, Keller Williams - East Idaho at 208-529-8888

614 N 10 S, Pocatello, 83201 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Property has many possibilities, a single home if desired or is now set up as a duplex located in the University area. An investor's dream, live in one and rent the other. Upstairs apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room open to kitchen and dining. Enjoy your fireplace and almost new flooring and paint. Basement apartment also has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen and living room area. Basement apartment is renting at this time for $575. Exterior features a nice sized garage and yard. Home is maintenance free brick. This home is priced right and won't last long. Buyer to verify square footage.

For open house information, contact Tami Fairchild, Heartland Real Estate at 208-785-6685

252 N 7Th Avenue, Pocatello, 83201 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come check out this newly remodel home. Finished basement that add 2 rooms and a bath.. Nice large family room in the basement. Open concept on the main level. Nice area up front for an office/den area. New kitchen cabinets with new SS range, dishwasher and microhood. Bedrooms have tons of closet space and storage. Updated plumbing and some electrical. Lots of off street parking, New vinyl siding and new shingle roof. Close to campus and shopping and parks. This is an amazing home and you don't want to miss out on it.

For open house information, contact Renee Spurgeon, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis at 208-524-6000