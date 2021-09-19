CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pocatello

Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 4 days ago

(Pocatello, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pocatello will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsRou_0c10QIaK00

244 12 N, Pocatello, 83201

1 Bed 1 Bath | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Only block from ISU! Home has been a rental for years. It could easily have two bedrooms in the basement. Vintage details have been well cared for on the main floor. Home has forced air gas furnace and central air. Home has a fenced back yard and garage that is shared with the neighbor.

For open house information, contact Gina Call, Gate City Real Estate at 208-233-6821

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2139764)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082V4P_0c10QIaK00

823 W. Lewis, Pocatello, 83204

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1940

BEAUTIFUL HOME LOADED WITH RECENT UPDATING. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MOST OF THE MAIN FLOOR. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH COVED CEILING. LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. TILE SHOWER SOURROUND. GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. RECENTLY REPLACED ROOF. UPDATED ELECTRICAL PANEL. GREAT CURB APPEAL. STAMPED CONCRETE ON FRONT STAIRS. NICELY LANDSCAPED. 1 CAR GARAGE. SMALL, FENCED YARD. EXCELLENT CONDITION. TO VIEW THIS HOME CALL GREG JOHNSTON, REALTOR, 208-680-4734

For open house information, contact Greg Johnston, Keller Williams - East Idaho at 208-529-8888

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11793711)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bs4yV_0c10QIaK00

614 N 10 S, Pocatello, 83201

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Property has many possibilities, a single home if desired or is now set up as a duplex located in the University area. An investor's dream, live in one and rent the other. Upstairs apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room open to kitchen and dining. Enjoy your fireplace and almost new flooring and paint. Basement apartment also has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen and living room area. Basement apartment is renting at this time for $575. Exterior features a nice sized garage and yard. Home is maintenance free brick. This home is priced right and won't last long. Buyer to verify square footage.

For open house information, contact Tami Fairchild, Heartland Real Estate at 208-785-6685

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2139199)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGrT2_0c10QIaK00

252 N 7Th Avenue, Pocatello, 83201

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come check out this newly remodel home. Finished basement that add 2 rooms and a bath.. Nice large family room in the basement. Open concept on the main level. Nice area up front for an office/den area. New kitchen cabinets with new SS range, dishwasher and microhood. Bedrooms have tons of closet space and storage. Updated plumbing and some electrical. Lots of off street parking, New vinyl siding and new shingle roof. Close to campus and shopping and parks. This is an amazing home and you don't want to miss out on it.

For open house information, contact Renee Spurgeon, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis at 208-524-6000

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138397)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Pocatello Journal

Pocatello Journal

Pocatello, ID
104
Followers
252
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy