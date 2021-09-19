Check out these homes on the Saint Cloud market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 4 days ago

(Saint Cloud, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Cloud. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

211 15Th Avenue N, Saint Cloud, 56303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Currently used as a duplex... this home would be great single family home or duplex.. awesome opportunity... renters on month to month.. full basement, maintenance free exterior.. must see...

24363 18Th Avenue, Saint Augusta, 56301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,815 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction spec home in St. Augusta with a December 2021 completion time frame. Kitchen features large center island and pantry. Four spacious bedrooms. Two full baths. Lower level family room. Three car insulated garage. Beautiful neighborhood in St. Augusta with easy access to I-94 and St. Cloud.

5342 90Th Avenue Se, Saint Cloud, 56304

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This well maintained 3 bedroom rambler is situated on 5 heavily wooded acres. Gorgeous wooded backyard that is already fenced-in!! Inside you'll find 3 main floor bedrooms along with 2 full baths, large rooms throughout, and the lower level can be finished to your likely for additional finished square feet! Very private lot with easy access to the highway for commuters. New roof in 2019 and a large deck. A great place to call home!!

1927 Knollwood Circle, Saint Cloud, 56303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Townhouse | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great location on the edge of St. Cloud. This twin home offers 3 beds and 2 full baths and is move in ready. Main floor has brand new flooring and a large living room perfect for entertaining or the family. Upper level with all new flooring offers 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen/dining area also with brand new upper end Samsung SS appliances and deck with views to the back yard. The lower level has the 3rd bedroom, full bath, and large family room perfect for hosting. Laundry room with washer/dryer and storage area. Fresh paint throughout. Close to Sartell, parks, Hwy 15, shopping, and schools.

