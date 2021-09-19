CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Huntington

Huntington News Flash
 4 days ago

(Huntington, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Huntington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMQPk_0c10QFw900

445 County Road 59, Chesapeake, 45619

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home Sweet Home! Make this your new address! This inviting 1 story home offerings 2 to 3 bedrooms, an updated kitchen, a huge gathering room with a propane gas log fireplace, an updated metal roof and heatpump, some updated flooring, and so much more! Situated on a nice 1 acre lot. 12 Month First American Home Warranty. Call for your personal tour today!

For open house information, contact Todd Nelson, Old Colony Realtors Huntington at 304-736-9955

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171188)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6eCZ_0c10QFw900

3507 Sky Oak Dr., Huntington, 25704

2 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Super nice country home that’s move in ready. Live close to town, but, feel like your in the country. Large rooms and two full bathrooms. Upstairs has potential for a third bedroom. Nice yard with a good size deck and outbuilding. Priced to sell.

For open house information, contact Patrick Lyons, SUN VALLEY REALTY, LLC at 304-549-1325

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-170884)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8Jwv_0c10QFw900

2934 6Th Avenue, Huntington, 25701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is currently being used as a rental. $700/mth. Right in the heart of Huntington! Great investment.

For open house information, contact Darik Adkins, BOOTON REALTY at 304-523-0777

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171529)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDm9u_0c10QFw900

3599 Route 75, Huntington, 25704

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1963

New to Market; This Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom brick home is conveniently located only on rt 75 only minutes to Lavalette. The home offers a large master bedroom with private bathroom, large living room with fireplace, quant kitchen in good condition with small pantry. The bathrooms are in good condition, the home is freshly painted and waiting on you. There is a cozy deck on the east side of the home and a full house GENERATOR as well.

For open house information, contact Jeff Maddox, GREAT AMERICAN REALTY at 304-429-7653

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171984)

