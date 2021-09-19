Take a look at these homes for sale in Huntington

(Huntington, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Huntington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

445 County Road 59, Chesapeake, 45619 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home Sweet Home! Make this your new address! This inviting 1 story home offerings 2 to 3 bedrooms, an updated kitchen, a huge gathering room with a propane gas log fireplace, an updated metal roof and heatpump, some updated flooring, and so much more! Situated on a nice 1 acre lot. 12 Month First American Home Warranty. Call for your personal tour today!

3507 Sky Oak Dr., Huntington, 25704 2 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Super nice country home that’s move in ready. Live close to town, but, feel like your in the country. Large rooms and two full bathrooms. Upstairs has potential for a third bedroom. Nice yard with a good size deck and outbuilding. Priced to sell.

2934 6Th Avenue, Huntington, 25701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is currently being used as a rental. $700/mth. Right in the heart of Huntington! Great investment.

3599 Route 75, Huntington, 25704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1963

New to Market; This Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom brick home is conveniently located only on rt 75 only minutes to Lavalette. The home offers a large master bedroom with private bathroom, large living room with fireplace, quant kitchen in good condition with small pantry. The bathrooms are in good condition, the home is freshly painted and waiting on you. There is a cozy deck on the east side of the home and a full house GENERATOR as well.

