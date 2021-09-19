Check out these homes for sale in Rome now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome Today
Rome Today
 4 days ago

(Rome, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rome will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10 Doncaster Drive Ne, Rome, 30161

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1988

There is classic charm throughout this three bedroom, two bathroom house. Your bright bay window in the family room will welcome you in! The family room leads into your eat-in kitchen, followed by a sunroom flooded with light. Your backyard includes an outbuilding and covered work area. View of Etowah Park and less than ten minutes from downtown Rome!

For open house information, contact Jenny Smith, Keller Williams Realty Northwest, LLC. at 770-607-7400

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6938374)

422 Mcclain Road, Kingston, 30145

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,125 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Never before brought to market! This incredible home keeps the features coming to include: three bedrooms, two bathrooms, custom cabinetry, wood-burning fireplace, new interior paint, new interior lighting, high ceilings, crown molding, basement, large front porch, and above-ground swimming pool. The basement is already studded and plumbed for a full bathroom, bedroom and walk-in closet. No need to look for extra storage space, this home has plenty with a full floor attic and room to stand. Nestled in the country hillside on a 1 Acre lot, this home will not last long!

For open house information, contact Beau Brown, EXP Realty LLC at 888-959-9461

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9044862)

19 Stevens Street, Rome, 30161

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great Investment Opportunity! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been renovated in the last year. It has a full unfinished basement underneath. Minutes from downtown Rome. Currently has tenants renting at $750/month. Take a look at this one today!

For open house information, contact Will Harper, Maximum One Community Realtors at 770-334-8286

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6901148)

406 Calhoun Avenue Ne, Rome, 30161

2 Beds 2 Baths | $102,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1979

For open house information, contact Sherrell Smith, Keller Williams Realty Signature Partners at 678-631-1700

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6899693)

