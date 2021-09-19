Top homes for sale in Yuba City

(Yuba City, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yuba City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

606 Winslow Drive, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,998 | Single Family Residence | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home on a corner lot in South Yuba City. Located near Hwy 99 for an easy commute to Sacramento. The main living area has a formal living room, separate dining area, has a beautiful brick fireplace and built-in shelving. Updated features include new interior paint, laminate floors. After a long day jump into the pool in your own backyard, Has a patio with low maintenance landscaping.

441 Lynn Way, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Lots of potential on over 1/4 acre lot. Home has solar, separate laundry area inside, central heat and air with whole house fan, gas fireplace, walk-in closet in master, an out building and possible boat parking.

4155 Pittenger Dr, Olivehurst, 95961 5 Beds 3 Baths | $549,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,729 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Sherry Lawless - 510-415-3882 - This large 5 bedrm 3 bath home is ready for a new owner. Large lot! Updated and upgraded real hardwood flooring in LR, DR and FR. Kitchen has beautiful title flooring & granite counters with large granite island, Pantry, double ovens with gas stove, gas log fireplace in FR. Main level consists of 1 bedrm, 1 full bath, formal LR & DR, kitchen and lg family area. Laundry is off family area & has sink. Dual heating and A/C. Upstairs has 4 bedrms which include the main bedrm with walk in closet, soaker tub & separate shower & dual sinks. Rooms & hallway upstairs are carpeted. Custom built in cabinets in hallway for plenty of storage. 3 car tandem garage with a drive through access to the backyard., garage door opener plus another sink. Solar system is about 4 years old and not leased. Water softener stays with the house. Large patio is covered with gas hookup. Sprinkler system in front yard. Exterior front extra plugs for lights.

1187 Stafford Way, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Check out the beautiful hardwood floors, and that view of the backyard from the dining room! This well-loved home has much of the original hardwood flooring and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. The fireplace in the living room has a very mid-century feel and the built in shelving in the dining room offers wonderful storage. The kitchen was renovated in the past and has solid-surface counters and an updated cooktop. You will spend plenty of mornings and evenings on the spacious back deck where you can enjoy the beautiful landscaping. With a split floor plan there is plenty of privacy for the main bedroom/bathroom from the other bedrooms and the kitchen. Dual pane windows and an updated HVAC system will help keep the energy bills down. This is a great starter home or home to downsize to, centrally located near shopping and schools.

